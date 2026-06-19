When Will 2026–27 Premier League Start Date Announcement Take Place on June 19 As per IST?

The wait is officially over for football fans across the globe, especially in India, as the Premier League onFriday, June 19, 2026, announces the full fixture list for the upcoming 2026-27 season. Supporters can mark their calendars for 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) to catch the complete schedule reveal, which promises to set the stage for another thrilling season of top-flight English football. Manchester United Appoint Michael Carrick as Permanent Head Coach Until 2028.

Later Start for Player Welfare

Unlike previous seasons, the 2026-27 Premier League campaign will kick off later than its traditional early August start. The opening matches are slated for Saturday, August 22, 2026. This adjustment is a deliberate move by the league to prioritize player welfare, ensuring ample rest and recovery time following the rigorous FIFA World Cup 2026, which concludes on July 19. The delayed start allows for 89 clear days from the end of the current season and 33 days after the World Cup final.

The final match round of the season is confirmed for Sunday, May 30, 2027, with all ten fixtures kicking off simultaneously, a week prior to the UEFA Champions League final scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2027.

What to Expect from the Fixture Release

The fixture list, unveiled at 10:00 BST (2:30 PM IST), will detail all 380 matches for the season. Fans will discover which teams, including newly promoted sides Coventry City, Hull City, and Ipswich Town, their favourite clubs will face on the opening weekend and throughout the festive period. While the full schedule is released today, specific kick-off times and broadcast selections for individual matches will be confirmed in subsequent announcements by the Premier League. Chelsea Appoint Xabi Alonso as New Manager on Four-Year Deal.

Key Dates for 2026-27 Premier League Season

Event Date / Time (IST) Notes Fixture Release June 19, 2026, 2:30 PM IST (10:00 BST) All 380 matches revealed Season Start Saturday, August 22, 2026 One week later due to FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Match Round Sunday, May 30, 2027 All 10 games kick off simultaneously UEFA Champions League Final Saturday, June 5, 2027 Premier League season concludes one week prior

Where to Watch in India

For Indian football aficionados, the Premier League action for the 2026-27 season will be broadcast live on JioStar. The broadcaster secured a multi-year deal covering the 2025/26 to 2027/28 campaigns, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the subcontinent. This means fans can expect to catch all the thrilling encounters, key moments, and in-depth analysis on JioStar's platforms.

The release of the fixtures today marks the official countdown to the new Premier League season. With the dates now public, clubs will intensify their pre-season preparations, while fans can begin planning their calendars for another year of exhilarating football action.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).