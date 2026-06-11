Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony in India

The biggest spectacle in global football, the FIFA World Cup 2026, is set to captivate audiences worldwide, commencing with a star-studded opening ceremony on Thursday, June 11, 2026. This edition marks a historic milestone as three nations, Canada, Mexico, and the United States, jointly host an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches. While multiple opening celebrations are planned across the host countries, the primary curtain-raiser and the first match will take place in Mexico City. Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Channel in India.

Date, Time and Venue

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will officially begin on Firday, June 12, 2026 (IST). The primary opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at the iconic Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca) in Mexico. For viewers in India, the opening ceremony is slated to begin at 11:00 PM IST on June 11. This grand event will precede the tournament's inaugural match, featuring host nation Mexico against South Africa. The kick-off for the opening match is expected at 1:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) in Mexico City, which translates to 12:30 AM IST on June 12, 2026.

It is important to note that, for the first time in World Cup history, there will be three distinct opening ceremonies held across the host nations. While Mexico City hosts the inaugural event, Toronto and Los Angeles will also stage their own celebrations on June 12, 2026, ahead of their respective opening matches.

India Broadcast and Live Streaming

Football enthusiasts in India have confirmed options to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony and the subsequent matches. Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India, alongside other FIFA tournaments until 2034.

Television Channels:

UNITE8 Sports (including UNITE8 Sports 1, UNITE8 Sports 1 HD, UNITE8 Sports 2, UNITE8 Sports 2 HD) will telecast the matches.

DD Sports will offer live telecast of select matches, including the opening ceremony, opening match, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final, ensuring a free-to-air option for viewers.

Live Streaming:

The digital platform Zee5 will provide live streaming of the entire tournament, including the opening ceremony. Subscription plans for Zee5 are available for access to the World Cup content. FIFA World Cup 2026: Visa Denials, Iran Tensions And Other Controversies Overshadowing Kick-off.

Expected Performers

The opening ceremony in Mexico City is set to feature a spectacular lineup of global musical talents. Artists confirmed to perform include Shakira, Burna Boy, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, and Tyla. Shakira and Burna Boy are also expected to perform the official World Cup 2026 song, 'Dai Dai,' adding to the excitement.

With multiple venues hosting matches across North America, the FIFA World Cup 2026 promises an unparalleled footballing fiesta. Fans are encouraged to tune in early to catch all the pre-match entertainment and the grand opening ceremony as the world unites for the beautiful game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).