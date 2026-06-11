FIFA World Cup 2026: Visa Denials, Iran Tensions And Other Controversies Overshadowing Kick-off

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026, set to be the largest in history with 48 teams across 16 cities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, kicks off today, June 11, 2026, with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City at 12:30 PM IST. However, the celebratory mood is significantly dampened by a torrent of off-field controversies, ranging from severe immigration hurdles to escalating geopolitical tensions and public outcry over the cost of attendance. FIFA World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete Football WC Time Table.

Visa Vortex and Entry Denials

United States immigration and visa policies have emerged as a dominant and deeply troubling issue, impacting players, officials, and fans from numerous qualified nations. Reports detailing visa delays, lengthy interrogations, and outright entry denials have sparked accusations of unfair treatment and even racism.

Several high-profile incidents have drawn international condemnation:

Breel Embolo (Switzerland): The Swiss footballer reportedly had his visa under review, delaying his arrival to join his national team.

Aymen Hussein (Iraq): The Iraqi striker was allegedly held for questioning for nearly seven hours upon arrival in the United States, while his team's photographer, Talal Salah, was denied entry.

Omar Abdulkadir Artan (Somalia): In a particularly stark case, the award-winning Somali referee, appointed to officiate at the World Cup, was denied entry into the US and ultimately forced to withdraw from the tournament.

Beyond individual cases, social media has become a battleground, with fans decrying the mounting travel chaos and perceived discrimination against delegations from African, Middle Eastern, and Asian countries. DD Sports FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast Schedule: Check List of Game Available on Free to Air Channel.

Iran's Rocky Road to the World Cup

Iran's participation in the tournament has been fraught with political complications due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, including a regional conflict and US-Iran disputes. Despite FIFA President Gianni Infantino's reassurances, the Iranian team has faced significant logistical hurdles.

Visa Denials: At least 15 Iranian officials and team staff members were denied visas, with the Iranian Football Federation calling them "integral" to the squad.

Base Camp Relocation: Citing security concerns, Iran was compelled to move its training camp from Tucson, Arizona, in the US, to Tijuana, Mexico. This arrangement necessitates repeated cross-border travel for their group-stage matches in the US, raising concerns about competitive disadvantage.

Ticket Revocation: The Iranian Football Federation also reported that its allocation of World Cup tickets for fans was revoked just days before the tournament's commencement, leaving many with disrupted travel plans.

US President Donald Trump had reportedly warned Iran's team against traveling to the US, stating he could not guarantee their safety, further escalating tensions. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Check Match Dates, Stadiums & Team Details.

Human Rights Under Scrutiny

Human rights organizations have voiced profound concerns regarding the backdrop against which the World Cup is being held. Groups like Human Rights Watch and the ACLU have pointed to the Trump administration's "brutal immigration crackdown" and its potential for "racism, exclusion, fear, and discrimination" to define the tournament.

Travel Advisory: In response to these concerns, over 120 civil society groups issued a travel advisory for the US on April 23, 2026, urging visitors to exercise caution due to risks like racial profiling, invasive electronic device searches, and suppression of speech.

Labor Rights: Concerns over labor rights have been raised, particularly in Mexico, regarding stadium renovation sites.

Soaring Ticket Prices and Economic Woes

The economic accessibility of the tournament has become another significant point of contention. FIFA's dynamic pricing strategy has led to unprecedented ticket costs, drawing widespread criticism.

Exorbitant Costs: Standard seats for the final match in New Jersey were priced as high as $10,990, with premium tickets reportedly reaching $32,970. This stands in stark contrast to initial promises of tickets, with Supporter Entry Tier prices starting at $60.

Host City Concerns: Many host cities, which have invested millions in security and infrastructure, are now concerned they may not recoup their investments, with reports of lower-than-expected hotel bookings and thousands of tickets remaining available.

As the world turns its eyes to North America, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to unfold amidst a complex tapestry of global football fervor and deeply rooted controversies. The coming weeks will reveal whether the spirit of the game can truly unite a world currently grappling with such significant divisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).