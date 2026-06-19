Will Achraf Hakimi Play in Scotland vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?
Achraf Hakimi is set to play for Morocco against Scotland in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match today, June 19, 2026, at 6:00 PM ET at Boston Stadium. After recovering from a hamstring injury, the 27-year-old star's return bolsters Morocco's chances against a confident Scotland side, who currently lead Group C.
Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi is expected to feature in his side's second Group C match against Scotland at Boston Stadium on Friday, 19 June 2026. Despite suffering a muscular injury scare during Paris Saint-Germain's club campaign in late April, the right-back proved his fitness by playing the full 90 minutes in Morocco's tournament opener against Brazil.The Atlas Lions are seeking their first victory of the tournament after securing a 1-1 draw against Brazil, while Scotland currently lead Group C following an opening-round win over Haiti Achraf Hakimi, Morocco and PSG Star, To Stand Trial for Rape; French Court Confirms.
Fears surrounding Hakimi's availability for the tournament grew when he picked up a right thigh injury during PSG's Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich. However, the defender has fully recovered and integrated back into Walid Regragui’s squad.
His physical readiness was demonstrated in the highly physical Group C fixture against Brazil on 14 June, where he completed the entire match, making four tackles and providing significant defensive stability.
Match Details
|Detail
|Information
|Fixture
|Scotland vs Morocco
|Competition
|FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C
|Date
|June 19, 2026
|Kick-off
|6:00 PM ET (10:00 PM UTC)
|Venue
|Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough, USA
Group C Context and Recent Form
Both Scotland and Morocco find themselves in a challenging Group C alongside five-time champions Brazil and Haiti. The Scots arrive at this fixture on a high, having secured a vital 1-0 victory over Haiti in their opening match last Saturday, with a first-half goal from John McGinn. This win places Scotland atop Group C with three points. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 20): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.
Morocco, meanwhile, began their campaign with a commendable 1-1 draw against tournament favorites Brazil last weekend. Their qualification for the World Cup was secured by dominating Group E of the CAF qualifiers, while Scotland dramatically booked their ticket to North America with a 4-2 win over Denmark in their final qualifier, marking their first World Cup appearance since 1998.
Today's match promises to be a captivating encounter as both nations vie for crucial points to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stages of the expanded 48-team tournament. Hakimi's presence will undoubtedly add an extra dimension to Morocco's attacking and defensive prowess.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).