Will Achraf Hakimi Play in Scotland vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi is expected to feature in his side's second Group C match against Scotland at Boston Stadium on Friday, 19 June 2026. Despite suffering a muscular injury scare during Paris Saint-Germain's club campaign in late April, the right-back proved his fitness by playing the full 90 minutes in Morocco's tournament opener against Brazil.The Atlas Lions are seeking their first victory of the tournament after securing a 1-1 draw against Brazil, while Scotland currently lead Group C following an opening-round win over Haiti Achraf Hakimi, Morocco and PSG Star, To Stand Trial for Rape; French Court Confirms.

Fears surrounding Hakimi's availability for the tournament grew when he picked up a right thigh injury during PSG's Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich. However, the defender has fully recovered and integrated back into Walid Regragui’s squad.

His physical readiness was demonstrated in the highly physical Group C fixture against Brazil on 14 June, where he completed the entire match, making four tackles and providing significant defensive stability.

Match Details

Detail Information Fixture Scotland vs Morocco Competition FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Date June 19, 2026 Kick-off 6:00 PM ET (10:00 PM UTC) Venue Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough, USA

Group C Context and Recent Form

Both Scotland and Morocco find themselves in a challenging Group C alongside five-time champions Brazil and Haiti. The Scots arrive at this fixture on a high, having secured a vital 1-0 victory over Haiti in their opening match last Saturday, with a first-half goal from John McGinn. This win places Scotland atop Group C with three points. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 20): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Morocco, meanwhile, began their campaign with a commendable 1-1 draw against tournament favorites Brazil last weekend. Their qualification for the World Cup was secured by dominating Group E of the CAF qualifiers, while Scotland dramatically booked their ticket to North America with a 4-2 win over Denmark in their final qualifier, marking their first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Today's match promises to be a captivating encounter as both nations vie for crucial points to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stages of the expanded 48-team tournament. Hakimi's presence will undoubtedly add an extra dimension to Morocco's attacking and defensive prowess.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).