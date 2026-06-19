FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 20): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is in full swing, delivering thrilling moments and surprising results. Just yesterday, Canada made a strong statement with a resounding 6-0 triumph over Qatar in Group B, while Mexico secured a narrow 1-0 victory against South Korea in Group A, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. The excitement is set to continue as five crucial group stage matches are scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026, IST, promising more high-stakes football across various US cities. Elye Wahi Barred From Entering Canada For Ivory Coast vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Game Amid Match-Fixing Investigation.

Today's FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule (June 20, 2026)

Match Kick-off (IST) Venue Group Stage United States vs Australia Sat, Jun 20, 12:30 AM IST Seattle Stadium, Seattle Group D Group Stage Scotland vs Morocco Sat, Jun 20, 3:30 AM IST Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Group C Group Stage Brazil vs Haiti Sat, Jun 20, 6:00 AM IST Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Group C Group Stage Turkey vs Paraguay Sat, Jun 20, 8:30 AM IST Levi's® Stadium, Santa Clara Group D Group Stage Netherlands vs Sweden Sat, Jun 20, 10:30 PM IST NRG Stadium, Houston Group F Group Stage

Co-hosts United States will look to capitalize on home advantage as they face Australia in a Group D clash at the Seattle Stadium. Later, Scotland will battle Morocco at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in a Group C encounter. Football powerhouse Brazil will aim for a strong performance against Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, also in Group C. Group D action continues with Turkey taking on Paraguay at Levi's® Stadium in Santa Clara. The day rounds off with European heavyweights Netherlands and Sweden locking horns in a Group F fixture at NRG Stadium in Houston. ‘Best Player of All Time’, Ronaldo .Urges World To Accept Argentina Legend Lionel Messi

Fans can anticipate a day filled with intense competition as teams vie for crucial points to advance from their respective groups. With every match potentially impacting qualification scenarios, June 20 is poised to deliver another memorable chapter in the FIFA World Cup 2026 saga.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).