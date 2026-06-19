FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 20): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups
Catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 action on June 20 with five pivotal group stage matches. Co-hosts United States take on Australia, while Brazil faces Haiti. Other clashes include Scotland vs Morocco, Turkey vs Paraguay, and Netherlands vs Sweden. Find all match timings in IST, venues like Seattle Stadium and NRG Stadium, and group details for an unmissable.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is in full swing, delivering thrilling moments and surprising results. Just yesterday, Canada made a strong statement with a resounding 6-0 triumph over Qatar in Group B, while Mexico secured a narrow 1-0 victory against South Korea in Group A, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. The excitement is set to continue as five crucial group stage matches are scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026, IST, promising more high-stakes football across various US cities. Elye Wahi Barred From Entering Canada For Ivory Coast vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Game Amid Match-Fixing Investigation.
Today's FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule (June 20, 2026)
|Match
|Kick-off (IST)
|Venue
|Group
|Stage
|United States vs Australia
|Sat, Jun 20, 12:30 AM IST
|Seattle Stadium, Seattle
|Group D
|Group Stage
|Scotland vs Morocco
|Sat, Jun 20, 3:30 AM IST
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
|Group C
|Group Stage
|Brazil vs Haiti
|Sat, Jun 20, 6:00 AM IST
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|Group C
|Group Stage
|Turkey vs Paraguay
|Sat, Jun 20, 8:30 AM IST
|Levi's® Stadium, Santa Clara
|Group D
|Group Stage
|Netherlands vs Sweden
|Sat, Jun 20, 10:30 PM IST
|NRG Stadium, Houston
|Group F
|Group Stage
Co-hosts United States will look to capitalize on home advantage as they face Australia in a Group D clash at the Seattle Stadium. Later, Scotland will battle Morocco at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in a Group C encounter. Football powerhouse Brazil will aim for a strong performance against Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, also in Group C. Group D action continues with Turkey taking on Paraguay at Levi's® Stadium in Santa Clara. The day rounds off with European heavyweights Netherlands and Sweden locking horns in a Group F fixture at NRG Stadium in Houston. ‘Best Player of All Time’, Ronaldo .Urges World To Accept Argentina Legend Lionel Messi
Fans can anticipate a day filled with intense competition as teams vie for crucial points to advance from their respective groups. With every match potentially impacting qualification scenarios, June 20 is poised to deliver another memorable chapter in the FIFA World Cup 2026 saga.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).