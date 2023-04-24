A resurgent Al-Nassr side gets ready to host Al-Wehda in the semi-final clash of the 2022-23 Kings Cup at the KSU stadium on April 24, 2022, Monday, at 11.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Despite having someone in the stature of Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr are not having it easy this season as their last Saudi Pro League game ended in 2-0 defeat to Al-Hilal. Out of the last five games that they played, the Ronaldo-led unit has managed to win just two games. Being low on confidence, a win would do a world of good to Al-Nassr and the match against Al-Wehda provides them with a perfect opportunity to regain their confident. Manchester United Book Summit Clash with Manchester City Following 7-6 Win over Brighton on Penalties in FA Cup 2022-23 Semifinal.

On the other hand, Al-Wehda also are having a difficult time in the Saudi Pro League. The team has not seen the face of victory since the last five matches. Currently, the team is languishing at the 13th spot. The winner coming out the semi-final match between Al-Nassr and Al-Wehda will be set up a summit clash with either Al-Hilal orr Al-Ittihad.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda, Kings Cup Semi-final 2022-23 Fixture?

Coming to the chance of Cristiano Ronaldo featuring in the starting XI for Al-Nassr, the veteran footballer is expected to feature in the starting XI when Al-Nassr face Al-Wehda in the semi-final of the Kings Cup on April 24, 2023, Monday, at the KSU Stadium, Mrsool Park. The match against Al-Wehda provides Al-Nassr with a chance to qualify for their first cup final. The Riyadh-based unit achieved a huge 3-1 win over Abha FC in the absence of Ronaldo. Since his entry into the Al-Nassr side, Ronaldo has been the front attacker and is likely to retain his place in Al-Nassr’s starting XI. Despite having a tough time in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr should win their upcoming match easily.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2023 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).