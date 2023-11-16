Cristiano Ronaldo will undoubtedly be a point of attraction as Portugal take on Liechtenstein in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on November 17. The Al-Nassr star has been in red-hot form this season and has topped the goal-scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. He has dispelled doubts about his form and has been a major driving force behind his team's success so far. Having missed out on being nominated for the Ballon d'Or, an award which Ronaldo has won a total number of five times, the star forward is giving the football world a timely reminder that despite his age, he is still around and dominant as ever. But will Ronaldo be part of Portugal's starting XI against Liechtenstein? Granit Xhaka Sets Swiss Record With 119th Appearance for Switzerland Men’s National Football Team, Achieves Feat Against Israel in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier.

Like Ronaldo, Portugal too have been in imperious form in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. With eight wins in as many matches, the former European champions have bounced back tremendously well since the shock FIFA World Cup 2022 exit at the hands of Morocco. Portugal's opponents Liechtenstein in stark contrast, have lost all eight matches so far and languish at the bottom of the points table. Jude Bellingham out of England Squad for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers With Shoulder Injury.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Liechtenstein vs Portugal UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

Given the form he has been in, Ronaldo is expected to be part of the Portugal starting XI against Liechtenstein. Not just the Saudi Pro League, but Ronaldo is currently in second place in the list of highest goal-scorers in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. But the 38-year-old's participation has been cast into a bit of doubt. Portugal's head coach Roberto Martinez was not interested in revealing the playing XI and also if Ronaldo would play or not.

Fans can expect Ronaldo to be part of the Portugal starting XI against Liechtenstein, given the rich vein of form he has been in. Portugal will hope to finish their UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying campaign with a 100% win record.

