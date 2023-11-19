Cristiano Ronaldo will surely be the point of attraction as Portugal will play their next match of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers against Iceland on November 20. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in great form as he is the top scorer for both Saudi Pro League 2023-24 and UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. He is also in the race for the top scorer of the year 2023 as he is almost close to scoring 50 goals this year. Ronaldo has played 50 games in which he has scored 46 goals and has assisted 12 times, the star forward giving the football world a timely reminder that despite his age, he is still around and as dominant as ever. But will Ronaldo be part of Portugal's starting XI against Iceland? France 14–0 Gibraltar, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe Hattrick Helps Les Bleus Beat Los Llanos on Record Win; Netherlands, Switzerland, Romania Qualify for European Championship

Portugal's National Football Team has been in brilliant form as well in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Portugal has won nine out of nine games they have played in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. They have shown a brilliant comeback since their exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final stage. Iceland has won just three games out of nine matches of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The top two teams from every group will succeed in the next stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Portugal vs Iceland UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

The form Cristiano Ronaldo has been is sensational and he even scored in the last game of UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein. However, Portugal's head coach Roberto Martinez has not yet revealed the playing XI and also if Ronaldo would play or not.

Fans can expect Ronaldo to be part of Portugal's starting XI against Iceland, given the rich vein of form he has been in. Portugal will hope to finish their UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying campaign with a 100% win record.

