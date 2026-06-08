Spain will play their final preparatory match before the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they take on Peru in an international friendly on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. The highly anticipated clash is scheduled for a 7:30 AM IST kick-off at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla, Mexico. All eyes will be on the Spanish squad, particularly the prodigious Lamine Yamal, who at 18 years old (he turns 19 on July 13, 2026) has emerged as a key attacking force for La Roja. Will Kylian Mbappe Play in France vs Northern Ireland International Friendly 2026 Match?.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Peru vs Spain International Friendly 2026 Match?

However, his participation in this friendly is under a cloud of uncertainty. Reports indicate that Yamal has been battling a hamstring injury, which could see him rested or given limited minutes as a precautionary measure, with the World Cup opener just around the corner. Spain's first group stage game in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled for June 15, 2026. The Spanish national team management is expected to prioritize player fitness and avoid any risks to key personnel ahead of their major tournament challenge.

Match Details

Detail Information Match Peru vs Spain Competition International Friendly Date Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Kick-off 02:00 UTC (June 9) / 21:00 CDT (June 8) Venue Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla, Mexico

Kick-off Times in Key Regions:

UTC: 02:00, June 9, 2026

02:00, June 9, 2026 Puebla, Mexico (CDT): 21:00, June 8, 2026

21:00, June 8, 2026 London, UK (BST): 03:00, June 9, 2026

03:00, June 9, 2026 New York, USA (EDT): 22:00, June 8, 2026

22:00, June 8, 2026 Mumbai, India (IST): 07:30, June 9, 2026

07:30, June 9, 2026 Sydney, Australia (AEST): 12:00, June 9, 2026

Recent Form

Both teams have engaged in recent friendly fixtures as part of their FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations.

Spain's Recent Friendly Results

June 4, 2026: Spain 1–1 Iraq

March 31, 2026: Spain 0–0 Egypt

March 27, 2026: Spain 3–0 Serbia

Peru's Recent Friendly Results

June 5, 2026: Haiti 1–2 Peru

March 31, 2026: Peru 2–2 Honduras

March 28, 2026: Senegal 2–0 Peru

Historically, Spain and Peru have a very brief head-to-head record in international football, having faced each other just three times. Spain holds a perfect 3–0 record against Peru across all previous encounters, with all three matches played as international friendlies.

Spain's legendary Ballon d'Or winner Luis Suárez scored twice in Lima to secure their first-ever victory over Peru. Their most recent clash came just weeks before Spain began their dominant 'golden era' by winning Euro 2008. In that game, defender Joan Capdevila scored a dramatic 93rd-minute winner after Peru's Hernán Rengifo had equalised.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).