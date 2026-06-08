Will Lamine Yamal Play in Peru vs Spain International Friendly 2026 Match?
As Spain prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2026, their international friendly against Peru on June 9, 2026, at Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Mexico, casts doubt on Lamine Yamal's playing time due to a hamstring injury. The 18-year-old winger's involvement is uncertain as Spain looks to manage player fitness ahead of the tournament, with coaches likely to prioritize.
Spain will play their final preparatory match before the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they take on Peru in an international friendly on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. The highly anticipated clash is scheduled for a 7:30 AM IST kick-off at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla, Mexico. All eyes will be on the Spanish squad, particularly the prodigious Lamine Yamal, who at 18 years old (he turns 19 on July 13, 2026) has emerged as a key attacking force for La Roja. Will Kylian Mbappe Play in France vs Northern Ireland International Friendly 2026 Match?.
Will Lamine Yamal Play in Peru vs Spain International Friendly 2026 Match?
However, his participation in this friendly is under a cloud of uncertainty. Reports indicate that Yamal has been battling a hamstring injury, which could see him rested or given limited minutes as a precautionary measure, with the World Cup opener just around the corner. Spain's first group stage game in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled for June 15, 2026. The Spanish national team management is expected to prioritize player fitness and avoid any risks to key personnel ahead of their major tournament challenge.
Match Details
|Detail
|Information
|Match
|Peru vs Spain
|Competition
|International Friendly
|Date
|Tuesday, June 9, 2026
|Kick-off
|02:00 UTC (June 9) / 21:00 CDT (June 8)
|Venue
|Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla, Mexico
Kick-off Times in Key Regions:
- UTC: 02:00, June 9, 2026
- Puebla, Mexico (CDT): 21:00, June 8, 2026
- London, UK (BST): 03:00, June 9, 2026
- New York, USA (EDT): 22:00, June 8, 2026
- Mumbai, India (IST): 07:30, June 9, 2026
- Sydney, Australia (AEST): 12:00, June 9, 2026
Recent Form
Both teams have engaged in recent friendly fixtures as part of their FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations.
Spain's Recent Friendly Results
June 4, 2026: Spain 1–1 Iraq
March 31, 2026: Spain 0–0 Egypt
March 27, 2026: Spain 3–0 Serbia
Peru's Recent Friendly Results
June 5, 2026: Haiti 1–2 Peru
March 31, 2026: Peru 2–2 Honduras
March 28, 2026: Senegal 2–0 Peru
Historically, Spain and Peru have a very brief head-to-head record in international football, having faced each other just three times. Spain holds a perfect 3–0 record against Peru across all previous encounters, with all three matches played as international friendlies.
Spain's legendary Ballon d'Or winner Luis Suárez scored twice in Lima to secure their first-ever victory over Peru. Their most recent clash came just weeks before Spain began their dominant 'golden era' by winning Euro 2008. In that game, defender Joan Capdevila scored a dramatic 93rd-minute winner after Peru's Hernán Rengifo had equalised.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).