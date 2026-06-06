Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Egypt International Friendly 2026 Match?

In a significant blow to fans hoping to see Brazil's talismanic forward in action, Neymar Jr. has been officially ruled out of international friendly against Egypt. The match, part of the 'Road to 26' series, is set to kick off at 3:30 AM IST at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Today's encounter between the five-time World Cup champions Brazil and the seven-time Africa Cup of Nations winners Egypt marks a crucial warm-up for both nations as they fine-tune their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Portugal vs Chile International Friendly 2026 Match?.

The 34-year-old forward sustained a Grade 2 calf strain on May 17, 2026, and is currently undergoing intensive physiotherapy in New Jersey, away from the squad. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that Neymar will not travel to Cleveland, prioritising his recovery for the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Brazil's campaign begins on June 13 against Morocco. Despite his absence for the friendly, Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti has expressed optimism about Neymar's readiness for the World Cup, stating his confidence that the forward will be with the team.

Match Details

Detail Information Match Brazil vs Egypt, International Friendly Date Sunday, June 7, 2026 (IST) Kick-off 3:30 PM IST Venue Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio, USA Competition 'Road to 26' Series (FIFA World Cup Warm-up)

Team Form and Head-to-Head

Brazil enters this friendly after a resounding 6-2 victory over Panama in a recent warm-up match. However, concerns remain over their defence, having kept only one clean sheet in their last six outings. Iran Football Team Secures US Visas for FIFA World Cup 2026 Amid Tensions.

Egypt, on the other hand, boasts an impressive recent record. The Pharaohs qualified for the World Cup unbeaten, with eight wins and two draws, and have maintained this strong form through their recent friendlies, securing two wins and one draw. This includes a notable 1-0 win against Russia and a goalless draw against pre-tournament favourites Spain. Defensively, Egypt has been exceptionally solid, not conceding a goal in their last four matches. Key player Mohamed Salah is expected to lead the Egyptian attack.

Historically, Brazil has dominated this fixture, winning all six previous encounters against Egypt. The two sides last met in 2011.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).