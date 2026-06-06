Lisbon is set to host a captivating international friendly this Saturday, June 6, 2026, as Portugal take on Chile. The match serves as a crucial warm-up for the Portuguese national team ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, while Chile, having failed to qualify for the global showpiece, look to rebuild their squad under interim coach Nicolás Córdova. However, for Portugal fans the focal point remains Cristiano Ronaldo's availability in the starting XI. Iran Football Team Secures US Visas for FIFA World Cup 2026 Amid Tensions.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Portugal vs Chile International Friendly 2026 Match?

Veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the Portugal squad for this preparatory friendly against Chile. The 41-year-old superstar is expected to play a role as Portugal manager Roberto Martínez utilizes these friendlies to test combinations and solidify his starting XI before heading to the World Cup in North America. Ronaldo continues to be a central figure for the national team, aiming to cap off his illustrious career with a World Cup trophy.

Match Details At A Glance

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Kick-off Times:

Portugal/UK (BST): 6:45 PM

USA (ET): 1:45 PM

India (IST): 11:15 PM

Australia (AEST): 3:45 AM (Sunday, June 7)

Venue: Estádio Nacional do Jamor, Oeiras, Portugal

Competition: International Friendly

Recent Form and Head-to-Head

Portugal enters this friendly with strong momentum. Under Roberto Martínez, Portugal boasts an impressive home record, having won six of their last seven games across all competitions. Chile, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 4-1 defeat to New Zealand in March. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Comparing FIFA World Cup Stats Ahead Of 2026 Edition.

The South American side had previously won four consecutive matches before that loss. Interim coach Nicolás Córdova has a record of four wins, one draw, and two losses in his seven games in charge of the senior team.

The most recent official encounter between Portugal and Chile was in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semi-finals. That match saw Chile triumph over Portugal in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 stalemate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 11:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).