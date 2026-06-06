Iran Football Team Secures US Visas for FIFA World Cup 2026 Amid Tensions

The Iranian national football team, affectionately known as Team Melli, has received crucial US visas, ensuring their participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The breakthrough, confirmed by a White House official on Friday, June 5, 2026, resolves weeks of uncertainty stemming from geopolitical tensions between Washington and Tehran, just days before the tournament's kickoff. Norway Football Team's Viking-Themed Photo for 2026 FIFA World Cup Goes Viral.

Overcoming Hurdles

The visa approvals came at the eleventh hour, with Iranian officials, including Iran's ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, stating as late as Thursday that the squad had yet to receive their entry documents. This logistical challenge was set against a backdrop of heightened political friction, making Iran the first World Cup participant to compete in a host nation with which it is currently at odds. US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack lauded the efforts of the US Embassy in Ankara for processing the visas, emphasizing that "Sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world."

Concerns had also been raised by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier in the week, who indicated that individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) would not be permitted into the country as part of Iran's delegation. This stance highlighted the complex diplomatic landscape surrounding Iran's involvement.

World Cup Schedule for Team Melli

Having qualified for their seventh World Cup appearance in March 2025, Iran is placed in Group G and is scheduled to play all three of its group-stage matches on US soil. Neymar Set To Miss Brazil vs Egypt International Friendly for FIFA World Cup 2026 Recovery.

Date Match Venue Start Time (PT) June 15, 2026 Iran vs New Zealand Los Angeles 6:00 PM PT June 21, 2026 Belgium vs Iran Los Angeles 12:00 PM PT June 26, 2026 Egypt vs Iran Seattle 8:00 PM PT

Preparations and Logistics

In response to the initial visa uncertainties and an overarching desire to minimize the team's presence in the United States, Iran's football federation had already adjusted its training camp plans. The team's final preparations are now set to take place in Tijuana, Mexico, rather than Arizona, USA. Team Melli is expected to arrive in Tijuana early on Sunday, June 7, 2026, before crossing into California for their World Cup opener.

The Broader Context

The FIFA World Cup 2026, running from June 11 to July 19, 2026, promises to be the largest tournament in history, featuring 48 participating teams and 104 matches across 16 host cities in the three North American nations. Eleven of these host cities are in the United States, including Los Angeles and Seattle, where Iran will play its group matches. The resolution of Iran's visa situation underscores FIFA's ongoing efforts to ensure smooth participation for all qualified teams, even amidst complex international relations.

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