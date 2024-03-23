After four exciting matches, the last pair of teams to play in the Indian Premier League 2024 season are Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both strong teams will aim for the win to kickstart their campaign with points on the table. Although Gujarat Titans have won both their opening matches in the last two campaigns, a strong Mumbai side would be a tough challenge for the home side. Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Toe-Crushing Yorkers As He Sweats It Out in Practice After Joining Mumbai Indians Camp Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians is a much different team than last season, apart from the change in captain, the team also has a new bowling attack to support their strong batting lineup. The return of Hardik Pandya provided the team with a much-needed all-rounder who was crucial in MI’s four IPL title runs. As for the home side, last season’s top scorer Shubman Gil will take charge of the Gujarat Titans. The squad is a perfect mix of young talent and experienced finishers with the likes of Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan and David Miller.

Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast

Expected weather Conditions at Ahmedabad on March 24 (Image Credit: Accuweather)

The weather in Ahmedabad on March 24 is expected to be clear with humidity between 21% to 30%. The temperature is also expected to be between 30 to 34 degrees Celsius. And no rain is expected on the match day. IPL 2024, GT vs MI: Hardik Pandya Begins High-Profile Mumbai Indians Captaincy Stint Against Former Team Gujarat Titans.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Ahmedabad Stadium has produced great matches in the past and we can expect the same when Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans take the field on March 24. The average first-innings score at Narendra Modi Stadium is 167 runs. With the evening match schedule, bowlers could get some help because of the due.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2024 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).