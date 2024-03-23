Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has joined the Mumbai Indians camp and was seen sweating it out in the nets at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Bumrah bowled fiery yorkers in the nets which were nearly unplayable for the batsman. The franchise uploaded the video for the same on their official 'X' handle. Bumrah missed the whole Indian Premier League 2023 due to his back injury and will be making a comeback. IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Joins Mumbai Indians Camp Ahead of Upcoming Season

Jasprit Bumrah Produces Fiery Yorkers in MI Nets

