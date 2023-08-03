After a very disappointing outing in the home FIH World Cup 2023, the Indian Hockey Team eyes a major success at the upcoming Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou and ahead of that they take the platform of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 as the platform for preparation. India showed some inspiring display in the recently finished Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, finishing third and defeating Netherlands 2-1. They will look to extend the momentum behind them as they take on China in the opening match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. China is the lowest ranked side of the tournament and India will be happy taking them on in the opening clash, building in gradually into the tournament. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: India Ready for Litmus Test.

Currently ranked 4 in the World Rankings, India start the tournament at their home soil as one of the favourites to win the title. China last played an international tournament back in 2018, during the World Cup and for them it is getting the experience from this high-voltage competition and clash against an experienced side like India. Indian players are currently adjusted themselves into the new setup laid by recently appointed coach Craig Fulton. Focus will be on captain Harmanpreet Singh, who is one of best frag-flickers of the World but him being out of form in the World Cup costed India big time.

When to watch India vs China Hockey match on TV? Know Date, Timings and Venue of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Match Here

India will cross swords against China in the opening match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Thursday, August 3. The match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM and is slated to be hosted by the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India Look To Give Final Touches to Preparation For Hangzhou Games.

Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Match, on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Clash. The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash between India and China will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network channels.

How to watch the Online Streaming of India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Match, in India?

The online streaming of the India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash will be available. Fans can access the live streaming of the Hockey match on FanCode app and website. India is a slow starter in competitions but they are expected to win their opening game comfortably.

