India vs China, Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India Men's National Hockey Team will be in action as they start their Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 campaign against China. Harmanpreet Singh have their task cut as they hope to bounce back after a difficult European leg of FIH Pro League 2024-25. India suffered seven consecutive defeats which was the nation's longest losing streak in the FIH Pro League but Harmanpreet Singh ended that poor run with a victory over Belgium. Hockey India Announces Free Tickets for Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025.

India have been put in Pool A alongside Kazakhstan, China and Japan. Rajgir, Bihar is set to witness a grand spectacle as eight teams battle it out for Asian supremacy. India are three-time champions in Hockey Asia Cup 2025 and would have their sights set on winning a fourth title. After the showdown against China, India will go up against Japan on August 31 and Kazakhstan on September 1. The top two teams from each pool will make it to the Super 4 stage.

When is India vs China Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Men's National Hockey Team will take on China Men's National Hockey Team in their first match of Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, August 29. The India vs China match is set to be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar and it starts at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Bihar CM Unveils Mascot ‘Chand’ and Trophy Ahead of 12th Edition of Men’s Tournament.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs China Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Men' Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Fans can watch India vs China Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For India vs China Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs China Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online. Fans in India can watch the India vs China Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but after purchasing a subscription.

