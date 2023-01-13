When the Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal in Tokyo, it seemed like hockey is still alive in the nation which was once regarded as the best in this field. Now with the World Cup coming up, Harmpanpreet Singh led side will be looking to match the heights of the famous 1975 squad that won Gold at Kuala Lumpur. However, this is not going to be easy at all. India, who have been drawn in Pool C, will start their World Cup journey today, January 13. In their first match, the Men in Blue will face Spain at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. The match will commence at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Before that, we bring to you All the Best wishes, good luck images and messages to cheer for the Men in Blue. You can use these images as WhatsApp status or DP. Indian Fans can also download these pictures for free for Facebook Story and Instagram posts. Team India Hockey World Cup 2023 Schedule and Match List: Get IND FIH Men's WC Time Table and Fixtures in IST.

India recently met Spain twice at the FIH Pro League. In the first match, the Spanish team defeated Men in Blue by 3-2. Meanwhile, the second match ended in a draw. However, if we look at overall records, India currently have a better head-to-head against Spain. Both teams faced each other 30 times so far. India have defeated Spain 13 times while the Spanish team won 11 matches. Meanwhile, 6 matches between these two teams have ended in a draw. Although India are one of the contenders for a medal in the World Cup, they will have to first go past the Spanish challenge. Why is Pakistan Not Playing in Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 in India? Check Reason.

Good Luck Indian Hockey Team

There are huge expectations from the men's hockey team in this FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. India are arriving as one of the favourites and they will be backed up by thousands of fans in home conditions. Men in Blue will have to take advantage of this. Captain Harmanpreet Singh and custodian PR Sreejesh, who are regarded as one of the best in their position, will have to be at their highest level for India's progression in the tournament.

