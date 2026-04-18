Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are prepared to host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the SRH vs CSK Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Saturday, 18 April. As both teams look to improve their standing in the mid-table scramble, the primary focus for fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium remains the weather, following a period of intense heat across southern India. Bengaluru Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Match.

Hyderabad Weather and Rain Forecast

Meteorological forecast for Hyderabad indicates a settled evening for night kick-off. Despite a general increase in cloud cover across the region, the chance of precipitation remains negligible. The latest forecast suggests clear skies during match hours, ensuring that play is unlikely to be interrupted by the 'summer showers' that occasionally affect the city during April.

Humidity levels are expected to hover around 45 per cent, which may introduce a dew factor later in the second innings. This condition often influences captains at the toss, as a wet outfield can make it difficult for spinners to grip the ball effectively during the run chase. IPL 2026: RCB To Don Green Jerseys for Match Against DC.

Hyderabad Weather Live

Heatwave Impact and Playing Conditions

While the evening will be relatively comfortable, the daytime conditions in Hyderabad remain punishing. The city has been under a heatwave alert, with maximum temperatures reaching up to 39°C during the afternoon. Although the temperature will drop to approximately 27°C by the time the first ball is bowled, the residual heat and dry air will test the physical endurance of the players.

Ground staff have been working to maintain the moisture levels of the pitch under the scorching sun. The surface at Uppal is traditionally conducive to high scores, and with the current dry spell, a fast, bouncy track is expected for this high-profile encounter. Will MS Dhoni Play in SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?.

The match carries significant weight as both SRH and CSK currently hold identical records of two wins from five matches. Under the leadership of Ishan Kishan, the Sunrisers are seeking consistency after unearthing new bowling talents in Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings arrive with momentum, having won their last two fixtures, though they continue to search for their first away victory of the 2026 campaign.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).