India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, has reached its climax, with one team— India — looking to salvage a draw, while other team— England — aiming to clinch a memorable contest, and take an unassaible 3-1 lead in the series. The Indian national cricket team will need to survive 90 overs and keep all their eight wickets intact to enforce a draw, while the England national cricket team will eye eight wickets under helpful conditions to knock the visitors out of contention of winning/drawing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, moving into the final Test. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: England Hopeful of Ben Stokes Bowling on Final Day As India’s KL Rahul-Shubman Gill Partnership Exposes Over-Reliance

Day 4 witnessed Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Brydon Carse score massive runs, helping England reach a mammoth 669, and take a massive 311-run lead over India, who started their innings with a disaster, losing two wickets for nothing. Stokes, who claimed a five-wicket haul, scored a magnificent 141, becoming the only England player to achieve this feat, as Ravindra Jadeja, with a four-fer, was India's best performer with the ball.

In reply, India lost both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for a duck each, with Chris Woakes wreaking havoc. However, India captain Shubman Gill (78) and veteran KL Rahul (87*) stood up for the side, and added 174 runs off 373 balls, taking India to stumps on Day 4 with eight wickets in hand, and a shot at earning a day on the fifth and final day of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 5 Match Details

Match India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 5 Date Sunday, July 27 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Old Trafford, Manchester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 5? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 4th Test 2025 Day 5 will be played on Sunday, July 27, at Old Trafford, Manchester. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 5 starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Shubman Gill Overtakes Virat Kohli To Register Best SENA Tour by Indian, on Cusp of Joining Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar in Elite List.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 5?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 5 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For the India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 5?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 5 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time. England are well and truly on top in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, and fans can expect them to assert their dominance further.

