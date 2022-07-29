The Indian women's hockey team would aim to kickstart their Commonwealth Games 2022 with a win when they face Ghana in a Pool A match on Friday, July 29. The match would be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre and is scheduled to get underway at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Women in Blue did not fare too well in the World Cup and would aim to put all of that behind and look to begin the Commonwealth Games afresh. They have been clubbed alongside hosts England, Wales and Canada and a winning start could provide India with much-needed momentum ahead of the tougher group games. CWG 2022 Day 1 India Schedule: Indian Athletes in Action on July 29 in Birmingham Commonwealth Games

India had beaten Ghana 13-0 the last time they met. They would be keen on repeating a similar performance in this game as well. Ahead of the game, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is India Women vs Ghana Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match? Know Time, Venue and Schedule

The India Women vs Ghana Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on July 29, 2022 (Friday) at 06:30 pm IST. The game will be held at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham.

Is India Women vs Ghana Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 3 and Sony Six are set to televise the IND W vs GHA W Hockey Match in English and regional languages.

Is India Women vs Ghana Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the IND W vs GHA W Hockey match in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms.

