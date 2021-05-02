English football’s biggest rivalry will be renewed when Manchester United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford. Second-placed Manchester United have consolidated their position in the top four race and it is Liverpool that finds themselves in a desperate position. The defending champions are currently 6th in the points table with 54 points. They need either Chelsea or Leicester City to show a remarkable drop in form to have any chance of making it to the Champions League next season. The Reds come into the game on the back of two drab draws while hosts Manchester United are high on confidence after dismantling AS Roma 6-2. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Manchester United vs Liverpool match should scroll down for all relevant information. Solskjaer Wants Paul Pogba and Cavani to Stay at Man Utd.

Anthony Martial’s knee injury keeps the Frenchman out of the Liverpool tie while the situation of Marcus Rashford is also alarming for Manchester United. Edinson Cavani is in fine form for the Red Devils and will continue to be a threat going forward. Fred and Scott McTominay in a double pivot remains Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice midfield partnership and that means Paul Pogba should occupy the left-wing. Bruno Fernandes in a no 10 role makes the side tick but against Liverpool’s forward press, he will need to work on his decision-making skills.

Jordan Henderson is out for Liverpool with a groin problem and will be joined by Nathaniel Phillips on the sidelines. Thiago Alcantara at the base of midfield should have James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum as the runners on either side of him. Sadio Mane and Mo Salah with Roberto Firmino up top make up Liverpool’s front three. Fabinho starts in a central defensive position for the visitors with a long injury list hampering much of Liverpool’s position.

Manchester United vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on May 02 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Liverpool match on Star Sports channels.

The game could be a cagey affair with either side not taking risks and is likely going to end in a goalless draw.

