The Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 is here as the Pro Kabaddi League's players' auction for ninth edition is going to be underway from August 5 to August 6. This today event will be held in Mumbai. More than 500 players will be under the auction hammer in the 2022 PKL auction. The 12 teams- Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Titans, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telegu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha will be allowed to spend up to 44 crores INR in this auction to bolster their respective teams. The 2022 PKL auction would have released players from franchise teams, top performers from Senior National Kabaddi Championships and other national-level events in the two-day event.

Players like Pradeep Narwal, Fazel Atrachali, Pawan Sehrawat and Abhishek Singh will be available to be bought in the players' auction. 45 overseas players from 8 nations would also take part in the auction pool. All the players will be divided in four sections- A, B, C and D. Every section's players will have different base price. Category A players' base price is 30 lakhs INR, Category B's 20 lakhs INR, base price of category C is 10 lakhs INR and players of Category D's base price is 5 lakhs INR.

When is Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Player Auction Event? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Player Auction will be held in Mumbai from August 5 to August 6. The event is slated to start at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Player Auction Live Telecast on TV?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Player Auction event will be telecasted live on Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Player Auction?

The Disney+Hotstar would provide the online live streaming of the event.

