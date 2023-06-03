Paris, June 3: World No.4 Elena Rybakina on Saturday withdrew from the French Open due to an upper respiratory illness. The reigning Wimbledon champion announced her withdrawal before she was due to take the court for her third-round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo. The Spaniard advanced to the round of 16 by walkover. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Arthroscopic Surgery for Hip Injury That Forced Him to Miss French Open 2023.

A champion of two WTA 1000 events this year, including most recently on the clay in Rome two weeks ago, Rybakina was bidding to build on her momentum in Paris, where she was a quarterfinalist in 2021.

She did not lose a set through her first two rounds of the tournament, defeating Brenda Fruhvirtova and Linda Noskova. Her 6-3, 6-3 win over Noskova was her eighth win in a row.

