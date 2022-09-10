Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will face off against each other in US Open 2022 finals. The clash will be played at the Arthur Ash Stadium in New York on September 10, 2022 (late Saturday night) as the tennis stars aim to emerge as champions. Meanwhile, fans searching for Iga Swiatek vs Ona Jabeur, US Open 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz Sets Up Men’s Singles Final Against Casper Ruud With World No 1 Ranking on the Line.

Having already won the French Open earlier this year, Iga Swiatek will be aiming to add another Grand Slam to her collection after reaching the US Open finals for the very first time in her career. This is also Ons Jabeur's maiden final appearance at the Grand Slam and she is looking to win her first major singles title.

When is Iga Swiatek vs Ona Jabeur, US Open 2022 Final Match?

Iga Swiatek vs Ona Jabeur match in the women's singles final at USOpen 2022 will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 11, 2022 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Iga Swiatek vs Ona Jabeur, US Open 2022 Final Live Telecast

Fans can watch the live telecast of Iga Swiatek vs Ona Jabeur final of the US Open 2022 on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the 2022 US Open in India. Viewers can enjoy the live action of the match on any of the Sony Sports channels.

Iga Swiatek vs Ona Jabeur, US Open 2022 Final Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the US Open women's singles final match for its online fans in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to catch Iga Swiatek vs Ona Jabeur clash on online platforms.

