Novak Djokovic would be eyeing an eighth Wimbledon title when he faces rising star Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final on Sunday, July 16. The Serbian already holds the record for most Grand Slams (23) and now, he looks ser to equal Roger Federer's record of eight title wins on a Grass Court. But standing in his way is a world no 1 Carlos Alcaraz, a young talent who has already shown that he has it in him to be considered as a force to reckon with. Should Djokovic end up winning this match, it would be his 24th Grand Slam, equalling the legendary Margaret Court.

Alcaraz on the other hand, would eye his second Grand Slam title. While Djokovic got the better of Jannick Sinner in the semifinal, Alcaraz had to go through Daniil Medvedev in order to secure a spot in the summit clash. The world no 1 and two respectively would be expected to put on a great show at the Centre Court. While Djokovic would be a favourite to win this contest, mostly because of his experience, one cannot bet against Alcaraz in the clash. Both players have beaten each other once, with the latest result being that he lost to Serbian, Alcaraz might feel under bit of pressure.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz? Know Date, Venue and Time

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2023 final will be played at the Centre Court on Sunday, July 16. The match is slated to start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live TV Telecast of Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2023 Men's Singles Final Tennis Match?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2023. The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2023 men's singles final live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 1 Select and Star Sports 2/HD channels.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2023 Men's Singles Final Tennis Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star network, would provide live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2023 women's singles final. But in order to watch this game online, fans would need a subscription for it.

