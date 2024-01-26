The defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals with ease after he went on to defeat Taylor Fritz. Novak Djokovic has only dropped three sets till now in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Jannik Sinner has yet to drop a set in the tournament as he has won every game till now in straight sets. However, Sinner will face a completely different challenge in his upcoming match against Novak Djokovic. ‘At Such a Young Age’ Novak Djokovic Posts Hilarious Story Praising Rohan Bopanna As Indian Tennis Star Becomes Oldest World No 1 in Men’s Doubles.

In a total number of six encounters against each other Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have produced really good quality tennis games. In six encounters Djokovic has won four times and Jannik Sinner has managed to win only two times. Djokovic is a player at World rank no. 1 and on the other hand, Jannik Sinner sits at World rank no. 4. If you're looking for telecast and streaming details of the match, read below.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Men’s Singles Semifinal Match at Australian Open 2024?

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Men’s Singles Semifinal Match at Australian Open 2024 will be played in Rod Laver Arena on January 26 and is scheduled to start approximately at 09:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST). Neeraj Chopra Meets Tennis Legend Roger Federer, Says ‘It’s a Dream Come True for Me’.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2024 Men’s Singles Semifinal Match Live Telecast

Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2024 in India. Fans can, therefore watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner match live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For live streaming details, scroll below.

SonyLIV is the official OTT platform of the Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner semifinal match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

