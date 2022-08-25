The fourth and the final Grand Slam of the year 2022, US Open will be held from August 29 to September 11, on the outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. The 2022 US Open will be the 142nd edition of the event. A total of 189 players in each singles category and 64 players in the doubles category will compete at the event. Retiring Serena Williams Believes She Will Always Be Involved in Tennis

The 2022 US Open will be the farewell event for tennis legend and 23 times Grand Slam winner Serena Williams. Similar to the Australian Open, Serbian star Novak Djokovic is also set out to miss the US Open due to his non-vaccination status. Rafael Nadal will be competing in the tournament and will be aiming for his third Grand Slam of the year and 23rd in total, more than any other male tennis player in the open era.

Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu are the defending Men’s and Women’s singles event. The defending champion, Daniil Medvedev after his loss against Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open finals will try to defend his crown against the world No. 1. The 19-year-old British tennis player, Emma Raducanu will try to defend her title as things have not gone her way in the last three Grand Slams.

The top seeds for the 2022 US Open are:

Men Women 1 Daniil Medvedev Iga Swiatek 2 Rafael Nadal Anett Kontaveit 3 Carlos Alcaraz Maria Sakkari 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas Paula Badosa 5 Nick Kyrgios Ons Jabeur 6 Casper Ruud Aryna Sabalenka 7 Felix Aguer-Aliassime Simona Halep 8 Cameron Norrie Jessica Pegula 9 Hubert Hurkacz Garbine Muguruza 10 Andrey Rublev Daria Kasatkina

The schedule for US Open 2022:

Date Day Time Match 29 Aug Mon 11.00 AM Men’s & Women’s 1st Round 29 Aug Mon 7.00 PM 1st Round 30 Aug Tue 11.00 AM 1st Round 30 Aug Tue 7.00 PM 1st Round 31 Aug Wed 11.00 AM Men’s & Women’s 2nd Round 31 Aug Wed 7.00 PM 2nd Round 1 Sep Thu 11.00 AM 2nd Round 1 Sep Thu 7.00 PM 2nd Round 2 Sep Fri 11.00 AM Men’s & Women’s 3rd Round 2 Sep Fri 7.00 PM 3rd Round 3 Sep Sat 11.00 AM 3rd Round 3 Sep Sat 7.00 PM 3rd Round 4 Sep Sun 11.00 AM Men’s & Women’s Round Of 16 4 Sep Sun 7.00 PM Round Of 16 5 Sep Mon 11.00 AM Round Of 16 5 Sep Mon 7.00 PM Round Of 16 6 Sep Tue 12.00 PM Quarterfinals 6 Sep Tue 7.00 PM Quarterfinals 7 Sep Wed 12.00 PM Quarterfinals 7 Sep Wed 7.00 PM Quarterfinals 8 Sep Thu 12.00 PM Women’s semifinals 9 Sep Fri 12.00 PM Men’s semifinals 9 Sep Fri 7.00 PM Men’s semifinals 10 Sep Sat 12.00 PM Women’s Final 11 Sep Sun 1.00 PM Men’s Final

US Open 2022 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters for US Open 2022 in India. Sony Sports would provide live telecasts to all tennis fans in India, who would be eager on watching the tournament very closely. For watching live streaming of the matches, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website and pay a nominal subscription fee.

