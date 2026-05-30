Vinesh Phogat Sets Up Crucial Clash With Asian Championships Silver Medallist Meenakshi at Asian Games Trials

Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat has moved a step closer to securing a place in the Asian Games squad after registering two impressive victories at the Asian Games Wrestling Selection Trials being held at the Indira Gandhi (IG) Stadium in New Delhi.

Competing in the women's 53kg category, Vinesh began her campaign with a commanding 7-1 win over Jyoti. The experienced wrestler looked in control throughout the bout, using her tactical awareness and attacking prowess to comfortably outscore her opponent.

Vinesh Phogat Wins Second Bout at Asian Games 2026 Wrestling Selection Trials

Asian Games trials: Vinesh Phogat defeated Nishu 7-6 in the second round of the women's 53kg event pic.twitter.com/GSKJ5YXlep — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2026

She followed it up with a hard-fought 7-6 victory against Nishu in the next round. Unlike her opening bout, the contest against Nishu proved to be a stern test, but Vinesh held her nerve in the closing stages to seal a narrow win and keep her campaign on track. Vinesh Phogat Enters Asian Games 2026 Selection Trials Semifinals After Thrilling Win Over Nishu (Watch Video).

With back-to-back victories under her belt, Vinesh has now set up a high-stakes showdown against Meenakshi, the silver medallist at the 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships. The upcoming bout is expected to be one of the most anticipated contests of the trials, given Meenakshi's recent international success and Vinesh's vast experience on the global stage.

The winner of the clash will move one step closer to earning a coveted spot in India's wrestling contingent for the Asian Games. Supreme Court Clears Vinesh Phogat for Asian Games Trials, Upholds Delhi High Court Order.

Vinesh's participation in the trials comes just days after a dramatic dispute over her weight category was resolved. After intervention from the Supreme Court and a subsequent change in stance by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), she was allowed to compete in the 53kg category.

Now, all eyes will be on her clash against Meenakshi as the race for an Asian Games berth intensifies.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).