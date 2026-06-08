West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 3rd ODI 2026

Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the third and final One-Day International (ODI) between Sri Lanka and West Indies. This crucial encounter, hosted in the West Indies, marks the culmination of the bilateral WI vs SL 2026 ODI series, with both teams vying for momentum before the T20Is begins. Sri Lanka hold a 1–0 lead in the three-match series following their 41-run victory in the opening fixture and a rain-induced washout in the second match. Under pressure to equalise at home, Shai Hope's West Indies side must handle Sri Lanka's balanced bowling attack. Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis's visitors will look to clinch the trophy before the subsequent T20 International series begins. WI vs SL 2nd ODI 2026: Match Abandoned Without a Ball Bowled Due to Persistent Rain.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 Match Details

The third ODI is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 8, 2026. The action will commence at 2:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) local time. For viewers in India, the match will begin at 1:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. The iconic Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, will serve as the battleground for this high-stakes contest.

Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 Live Telecast in India?

For viewers in India, there will be no live television telecast of the Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI. This series is not being broadcast on any TV channel in India.

How to Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 Live Streaming Online in India?

Cricket fans looking to stream the match online in India can do so exclusively on the FanCode app and website. FanCode holds the exclusive digital rights for this series in India, offering seamless streaming on various devices. Subscribers will need an active subscription to access the live match coverage, which includes pre-match build-up, expert analysis, and post-match discussions. WI vs SL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer Recalled as West Indies Announce 15-Man ODI Squad.

Global Broadcast and Streaming Options

Beyond India, the Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be broadcast and streamed by various partners in other key regions:

Region TV Channel Streaming Platform United Kingdom TNT Sports HBO Max United States Willow TV Fubo Australia Not specified Amazon Prime Video

This decisive 3rd ODI promises to be a captivating encounter as both Sri Lanka and West Indies aim to finish the series on a high note. With strong squads and a history of competitive clashes, cricket lovers are in for a treat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).