ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Updated Points Table: The first Test match between the Sri Lanka national cricket team and the Bangladesh national cricket team ended in a draw. Najmul Hossain Shanto was awarded the Player of the Match for his back-to-back centuries. After the conclusion of the first Test, both teams shared points in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Bangladesh is placed at the top with four points. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is ranked second with as many points. Meanwhile, you can check the full scorecard of the ongoing WTC 2025-27 cycle below. ICC WTC 2025 Prize Money: Check How Much Amount All Nations Will Receive in INR.

The ICC WTC cycle is a premier Test cricket tournament which is organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The WTC was launched in 2019. Since the inaugural edition, the WTC has brought context, competitiveness and global significance to the longest format. In the fourth edition of the WTC 2025-27 cycle, nine nations, South Africa, Australia, India, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the West Indies, and Pakistan, will fight for the showpiece title.

For every Test match victory, a team is awarded 12 points. A tie would give each side six points. In case of a drawn Test match, four points are awarded to both teams. It is to be noted that teams would be ranked on Pct and not on points. The South Africa national cricket team are the defending champion of the ICC World Test Championship. They defeated the Australia national cricket team at the iconic Lord's Stadium. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Records Galore at Lord’s After South Africa Cricket Team Lifts Maiden World Test Championship Title.

ICC WTC 2025-2027 Points Table

Teams M W L D PD PT PCT Bangladesh 1 0 - 1 0 4 33.33 Sri Lanka 1 0 - 1 0 4 33.33 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 - India 0 0 0 0 0 0 - New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 - England 0 0 0 0 0 0 - West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

(Updated After SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025)

(Abbreviations: M: Matches, W: Won, L: Lost, D: Draw, PT: Points, PD: Points Deduction, PCT: Point Percentage)

The India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team are the only two sides to reach the ICC WTC finals on two occasions. Sadly, India failed to clinch the title even once. The New Zealand national cricket team are the inaugural champion of the prestigious tournament. The Baggy Green won the second edition of the World Test Championship, followed by South Africa in the WTC cycle 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2025 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).