Every year July 02 is celebrated as World Sports Journalists Day or International Sports Journalists Day to acknowledge the sports journalists professionals and also mark the anniversary of International Sports Press Association (AIPS) which was established in 1924 during the Summer Olympics in Paris. Just like every year, World Sports Journalists Day 2020 will be held on July 02, Thursday around the globe. Throughout the year, sports journalists bring sports fans the news about their favourite team and event. From breaking news to exclusive scoops sports journalists make sure you stay connected with your favourite player or club.

History of World Sports Journalists Day

On July 02, 1924, the International Sports Press Association was established in Paris as L’Association Internationale de la Presse Sportive, abbreviated as AIPS. The association’s headquarters are based in Lausanne, Switzerland. However, it was only 1994 AIPS introduced the World Sports Journalists Day in order to make the anniversary of the establishment of the association.

Significance of World Sports Journalists Day

International Sports Journalists Day or World Sports Journalists Day is observed to celebrate the foundation of AIPS. On World Sports Journalists Day professionals are urged to strive for excellence and use sport as a medium for world peace.

