Budapest (Hungary), June 23: Canada's Summer McIntosh set a new world junior record in the women's 200m butterfly race on the fifth day of the 19th FINA World Swimming Championships here. The 15-year-old McIntosh touched the wall first in a time of two minutes and 5.20 seconds, breaking the previous world junior record of 2:05.79 she had set on Tuesday. American Hali Flickinger took second place in 2:06.08, followed by China's Olympic champion Zhang Yufei in 2:06.32.

In the men's 100m freestyle, the gold went to Romanian swimmer David Popovici, who swam the distance in 47.58 seconds. The silver medal went to Frenchman Maxime Grousset who finished 47.64 while the bronze was won by Joshua Liendo Edwards of Canada, 47.71, who beat China's Pan Zhanle by a split hair (47.79). Canada's Kylie Masse won the women's 50m backstroke final in 27.31, surpassing Katharine Berkoff of the United States in 27.39 and France's Analia Pigree in 27.40, reports Xinhua. In the men's 200m medley, a French-American battle was fought for the gold, which ended with a victory for France. Leon Marchand swam in 1:55.22, while Carson Foster clocked 1:55.71 for second place. The bronze medal went to Seto Daiya of Japan in 1:56.22. World Swimming Championships 2022: Australian Swimmer Shayna Jack Breaks Hand.

The United States pocketed the gold medals in the women's 4x200 freestyle relay with a time of 7:41.45, a new championship record, followed closely by Australia in 7:43.86 and Canada in 7:44.76. Chinese swimmers missed the bronze by less than a second, as they came in fourth with a time of 7:45.72. In artistic swimming, the women solo free final ended with victory for Japan's Inui Yukiko, who got a total of 95.3667 points. Ukraine's Marta Fiedina got silver with 93.8000 points and Greek athlete Evangelia Platanioti took the bronze medal with 91.7667.

