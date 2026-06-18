Accenture Changes Salary Hike Structure: Employees To Get 50% Raise As Lump Sum, Rest Added to Base Pay

Accenture has revised its salary increase structure for the June compensation cycle, introducing a new model that will affect its global workforce of more than 780,000 employees. Under the updated framework, employees approved for a salary hike will receive half of the increase as a one-time lump-sum payment in June, while the remaining half will be added to their base pay.

According to an internal memo reviewed by the Times of India, the move is aimed at providing employees with immediate cash benefits while helping the company manage overall payroll costs amid the current macroeconomic environment.

The company clarified that promotion-related salary increases will continue to be reflected entirely in base pay. The lump-sum component will remain separate from annual bonuses that are awarded during the December compensation cycle. Tech Layoffs 2026: Industry Records 1,18,312 Job Cuts Across 183 Companies Amidst AI Transition.

Talent leads and group leaders will continue to make compensation decisions based on employees’ skills, performance, impact, and behaviours. The revised structure means that a single salary increase decision will now be split equally between base pay and a one-time payout.

For example, if an employee is approved for a 3% salary increase, 1.5% will be added to their base salary, while the remaining 1.5% will be paid as a lump sum in June. Meta Layoffs 2026: 8,000 Jobs Cut as Zuckerberg Shifts Focus to AI, Middle Managers and Software Developers Face Largest Reductions.

The change has sparked mixed reactions among employees, with some raising questions about the tax implications of the lump-sum payment and whether the arrangement is a temporary measure or part of a longer-term compensation strategy.

Read Accenture’s Complete Memo

Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI; and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled great place to work for Reinventors. Thank you for driving growth and value for our clients as we deliver on this strategy and for helping our Reinventors achieve their aspirations.

As you know, June is our primary cycle for promotions and base pay increases. Last year, we gave limited stay-at-level increases, and this year, we are taking a different approach. We are both significantly increasing the number of people who receive them, and we are delivering the increase for each Reinventor in two parts: half as a base pay increase and half as a one-time lump sum paid in June. This allows us to provide our Reinventors with immediate cash, which many people have shared they value, and allows us to provide more people with base pay increases while managing our overall payroll in light of the current macro environment.

Promotion increases will continue to be delivered entirely through base pay, and lump sum payments do not replace our bonuses awarded as part of the December cycle.

Rewards decision-making

As a talent lead or group lead, you are responsible for making rewards decisions based on our people's skills and performance - including impact and behaviors.

Talent leads will make one decision on the overall increase and that will be split 50:50 between a base pay increase and a one-time lump sum payment.

For example: If the talent lead decides to provide an individual a 3% increase, that will result in a 1.5% increase to base pay, and a 1.5% lump sum payment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).