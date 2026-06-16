Tech Layoffs 2026: Industry Records 1,18,312 Job Cuts Across 183 Companies Amidst AI Transition

You are correct regarding the latest figures from Layoffs.fyi. According to the platform's most recent tracker data, the technology sector has seen 118,312 employees laid off across 183 companies so far in 2026. These figures reflect the ongoing and rapid shifts within the industry as organisations restructure to prioritise artificial intelligence and automation.

Updated Layoff Statistics for 2026

The latest data confirms that the scale of workforce reductions continues to climb, with the count of affected employees reaching 118,312. These job losses are distributed across 183 distinct tech companies, illustrating a sustained period of corporate downsizing. While individual reports throughout the year have cited varying figures depending on the source and timeframe, the primary tracker, Layoffs.fyi, remains the definitive industry benchmark for these specific statistics. BlackRock Layoffs: Asset Manager Cuts 200 Jobs in Latest Round, CEO Larry Fink Adopts Cycle of Continuous Restructuring.

The persistence of these layoffs is largely linked to the strategic pivot toward AI. Corporations are reallocating significant capital expenditure toward infrastructure, data centres, and specialised AI talent, often by streamlining existing operational departments. This transformation is not merely a reaction to short-term market conditions but rather a broader move toward leaner, AI-native organisational structures that aim to maximise long-term efficiency and competitiveness in an evolving global market.

The wave of workforce reductions across the technology sector remains significant, with major industry players implementing substantial staff cuts to streamline operations. According to the latest data from Layoffs.fyi, the companies accounting for the highest number of layoffs in 2026 include Oracle with 30,000 roles eliminated, Amazon with 16,100, Dell with 11,000, and Meta with 10,400. Layoff Wave: Over 56,000 Tech Professionals in India Actively Seeking New Jobs as Talent Surplus Hits Strained Market.

Furthermore, organisations such as PayPal, Cisco, and Block have each reduced their headcounts by 4,760, 4,000, and 4,000 respectively, while firms like Intuit, WiseTech, ASML, Atlassian, and Ericsson have also reported workforce reductions ranging from 1,600 to 3,000 employees. These cuts, which now total 118,312 employees across 183 firms, highlight a massive industry realignment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Layoffs.Fyi website ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).