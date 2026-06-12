Meta Layoffs 2026: 8,000 Jobs Cut as Zuckerberg Shifts Focus to AI, Middle Managers and Software Developers Face Largest Reductions

Meta has confirmed a significant workforce reduction of approximately 8,000 employees as the company aggressively reallocates resources toward artificial intelligence infrastructure. Regulatory filings reveal that over half of these cuts, totalling 4,665 positions, were concentrated in California and Washington, where the company maintains its largest US operational hubs.

Meta Layoffs: The Shift Away from 'Managers Managing Managers'

The latest round of restructuring has disproportionately impacted middle management and software engineering roles, two segments long considered the stable backbone of the technology industry. Internal data indicates that more than 1,400 management positions were eliminated, accounting for nearly one-third of the total layoffs. Of these, nearly half were specifically software engineering managers. Meta Layoffs: Inside Meta's 'AI Draft' As 7,000 Employees Reassigned to New AI Teams After 8,000 Workers Laid Off.

This move aligns with CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s philosophy of eliminating "corporate bloat" and flattening organisational structures. Since 2023, Zuckerberg has prioritised smaller, leaner "pod" teams where leadership is expected to contribute directly to product output rather than solely overseeing other managers. In addition to management roles, nearly 1,000 individual software engineers were impacted, highlighting a shift in how Meta evaluates its core engineering requirements.

Meta Prioritising AI Over Legacy Roles

The company’s workforce reduction provides a clear view of its evolving priorities. While data science and product management teams saw significant cuts, losing 419 and 301 employees respectively, other departments like marketing and sales remained comparatively stable, with fewer than 150 combined departures. Meta Says No More Company-Wide Layoffs Planned in 2026 After 8,000 Job Cuts.

Meta has clarified that these layoffs are primarily driven by the financial necessity to offset the massive capital expenditure required for AI hardware and research. Rather than direct automation replacing human roles, the company describes the process as a strategic move to shift thousands of employees toward "business-critical" AI priorities. As Meta prepares for a year of heavy investment in AI infrastructure, the company continues to reshape its global workforce to favour roles directly adjacent to its new technological roadmap.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 07:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).