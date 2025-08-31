New Delhi, August 30: In a landmark step towards inclusive tribal empowerment and preservation of India’s rich linguistic diversity, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs is launching the Beta Version of “Adi Vaani” — India’s first AI-powered translator for tribal languages, an official said on Saturday.

Developed under the banner of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, this pioneering initiative is set to transform the linguistic and educational landscape in tribal regions, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said in a statement.

Available on Play Store (with iOS coming soon) and through a dedicated web platform, Adi Vaani is designed to bridge communication gaps between tribal and non-tribal communities, while safeguarding endangered tribal languages using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Ministry statement noted that Adi Vaani is an AI-based translation tool that serves as the foundation for a future large language model dedicated to tribal languages. The project combines advanced AI technologies with community-driven approaches to protect, promote, and revitalize tribal languages and cultures across India.

India is home to 461 tribal languages spoken by Scheduled Tribes and 71 distinct tribal mother tongues (Census of India, 2011). Among these, 81 languages are vulnerable and 42 are critically endangered. Many face the risk of extinction due to limited documentation and intergenerational transmission gaps.

The Ministry said that Adi Vaani addresses this challenge by leveraging AI for systematic digitisation, preservation, and revitalization of tribal languages. Developed by a national consortium of premier institutions led by IIT Delhi with BITS Pilani, IIIT Hyderabad, and IIIT Naya Raipur in collaboration with Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) in Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Meghalaya, the project aims to enable real-time translation (text and speech) between Hindi/English and tribal languages and provide interactive language learning for students and early learners.

It also intends to digitally preserve folklore, oral traditions, and cultural heritage, support digital literacy, healthcare communication, and civic inclusion in tribal communities and create awareness on government schemes and important speeches. According to the statement, in its beta launch, Adi Vaani supports -- Santali (Odisha), Bhili (Madhya Pradesh), Mundari (Jharkhand), Gondi (Chhattisgarh). Additional languages including Kui and Garo are under development for the next phase.

The statement noted that this initiative strengthens India’s Constitutional values of cultural diversity and equity while advancing flagship national missions, including Digital India, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, and PM JANMAN.

