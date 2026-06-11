AI-Driven Layoffs Surge in 2026; US Companies Report Spending Over INR 6.4 Lakh Per Employee Monthly on AI Infrastructure

Artificial intelligence has emerged as the primary driver of corporate layoffs in the United States, with AI-linked job losses in the first five months of 2026 already exceeding the combined totals for 2024 and 2025. Data from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas highlights a rapid escalation in workforce reductions, with nearly 40% of all announced job cuts in May 2026 directly attributed to automation and AI integration.

The tech sector has faced the most significant impact, recording approximately 123,000 job cuts so far this year, marking a 66% increase compared to the same period previously. As companies continue to streamline operations, the role of AI in these decisions has become increasingly prominent, rising from 7% of total job cuts in January to nearly 40% by May. Layoffs: US Proptech Firm Opendoor Shuts India Operations, Cuts 250 Jobs As Part of Smaller AI-Native Transition.

Layoffs Amid Increased Investment in AI Infrastructure

While businesses are aggressively cutting human roles, they are simultaneously increasing investment in AI infrastructure. According to new research from the Ramp AI Index, top-tier firms identified as "AI-pilled"—representing the leading 1% of adopters—are spending an average of 7,500 USD, or approximately INR 6.4 lakh, per employee each month on AI tools and computing power.

This trend has sparked an industry-wide debate regarding whether the cost of deploying advanced AI agents will eventually rival human labour expenses. Executives at various firms, including recruitment startup Mercor, have noted that expenditure on AI usage for internal agents is already surpassing traditional payroll costs in some specific operational segments, even if human compensation generally remains higher on an average per-engineer basis.

The financial commitment to AI is not uniform across the sector. While the top 10% of firms spend around 611 USD per employee monthly, the median company spends only 11.38 USD, suggesting a significant divide between early AI adopters and the rest of the market. Nonetheless, budgets among high-intensity AI firms are growing rapidly, increasing by 14.1% in the last month alone. Xbox Layoffs: Microsoft Gaming Division Announces Major Job Cuts and Budget Slashes, Say Reports.

Analysts indicate that as companies experiment with multiple models and platforms to enhance productivity, the balance between labour and technology expenditure will continue to shift. Although AI spending has not yet overtaken human compensation at a broader scale, the rapid escalation in computing costs and the corresponding rise in AI-linked layoffs underscore a fundamental transformation in how technology companies manage their resources and workforce requirements.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).