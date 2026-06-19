Android 17 Official Rollout: Check Complete List of Eligible Devices for Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Nothing and Others

Google has officially launched Android 17, marking a significant milestone for mobile operating systems. The latest iteration of the software began its rollout on June 16, currently prioritising Pixel devices. While Google leads the transition, other major manufacturers are preparing to push the update to their respective users throughout the remainder of 2026.

This major release introduces a suite of features including enhanced multitasking via App Bubbles, a dedicated Bubble Bar for larger screens, and specialised gaming modes for foldable devices. Security also sees a substantial boost with new anti-theft measures and refined privacy controls. Below is the breakdown of eligibility across the major smartphone brands. Android 17 Released: Check Key Features, Multitasking and New AI Capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S, Z, A, M, F and Tab Series

Samsung is currently testing its One UI 9.0 interface based on Android 17, with a stable release expected alongside the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 in July.

Samsung Galaxy S Series

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26+

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Samsung Galaxy Z Series Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Samsung Galaxy A, M and F Series Samsung Galaxy A57 to Samsung Galaxy A07

Samsung Galaxy M56 to Samsung Galaxy M06

Samsung Galaxy F70e to Samsung Galaxy F06 Samsung Tablets and XCover Devices Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 series Google Pixel 10 Series Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10a Google Pixel 9 Series Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9a Google Pixel 8 Series Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 7 Series Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7a Other Google Devices Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Fold Motorola Razr Series Motorola Razr 70

Motorola Razr 70+

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Motorola Edge Series Motorola Edge 70 series

Motorola Edge 60 series

Motorola Edge 50 series (Pro, Neo and Fusion variants) Motorola Moto G Series Motorola Moto G Max

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2026)

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025)

Motorola Moto G Power 5G

Motorola Moto G87 and earlier supported models Nothing Smartphones Nothing Phone (4a)

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro

Nothing Phone (3)

Nothing Phone (3a)

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

CMF Phone 2 Pro OnePlus

OnePlus 15 series,

OnePlus 13 series

OnePlus 12 series

OnePlus 11 series

OnePlus Nord 6 series

OnePlus Nord 5 series

OnePlus Nord 4 series

OnePlus Nord CE series

OnePlus Pad models

Xiaomi & Redmi

Xiaomi 17 series

Xiaomi 15 series

Xiaomi 14 series

Redmi Note 15 series

Redmi Note 14 series

Redmi A series.

Oppo

Oppo Find N6

Oppo Find N5

Oppo Find N3

Oppo Find X9 series

Oppo Find X8 series

Oppo Find X7 series

Oppo Reno 15 series

Oppo Reno 14 series

Oppo Reno 13 series

Vivo and iQOO

Vivo X300 series

Vivo X200 series

Vivo X100 series

Vivo V70 series

Vivo V60 series

Vivo V50 series

iQOO 15 series

iQOO 13 series

iQOO 12 series.

Most remaining manufacturers are targeting a rollout window between October and November 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).