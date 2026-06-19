Technology

Android 17 Official Rollout: Check Complete List of Eligible Devices for Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Nothing and Others

Google has released Android 17 for Pixel devices, with a broader rollout for other manufacturers expected through late 2026. Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Nothing, and other brands are finalising their update schedules, with stable versions arriving between October and November.

By Team Latestly | Published: Jun 19, 2026 01:01 PM IST
Android 17 Official Rollout: Check Complete List of Eligible Devices for Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Nothing and Others
Android 17 Image (Photo Credits: Android)
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Google has officially launched Android 17, marking a significant milestone for mobile operating systems. The latest iteration of the software began its rollout on June 16, currently prioritising Pixel devices. While Google leads the transition, other major manufacturers are preparing to push the update to their respective users throughout the remainder of 2026.

This major release introduces a suite of features including enhanced multitasking via App Bubbles, a dedicated Bubble Bar for larger screens, and specialised gaming modes for foldable devices. Security also sees a substantial boost with new anti-theft measures and refined privacy controls. Below is the breakdown of eligibility across the major smartphone brands. Android 17 Released: Check Key Features, Multitasking and New AI Capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S, Z, A, M, F and Tab Series

Samsung is currently testing its One UI 9.0 interface based on Android 17, with a stable release expected alongside the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 in July.

Samsung Galaxy S Series

  • Samsung Galaxy S26

  • Samsung Galaxy S26+

  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • Samsung Galaxy S25

  • Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • Samsung Galaxy S24

  • Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

  • Samsung Galaxy S23

  • Samsung Galaxy S23+

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Series

  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Samsung Galaxy A, M and F Series

  • Samsung Galaxy A57 to Samsung Galaxy A07

  • Samsung Galaxy M56 to Samsung Galaxy M06

  • Samsung Galaxy F70e to Samsung Galaxy F06

Samsung Tablets and XCover Devices

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A11

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5

  • Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 series

Google Pixel 10 Series

  • Google Pixel 10

  • Google Pixel 10 Pro

  • Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

  • Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel 9 Series

  • Google Pixel 9

  • Google Pixel 9 Pro

  • Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

  • Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 8 Series

  • Google Pixel 8

  • Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 7 Series

  • Google Pixel 7

  • Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • Google Pixel 7a

Other Google Devices

  • Google Pixel 6

  • Google Pixel 6 Pro

  • Google Pixel 6a

  • Google Pixel Tablet

  • Google Pixel Fold

Motorola Razr Series

  • Motorola Razr 70

  • Motorola Razr 70+

  • Motorola Razr 70 Ultra

  • Motorola Razr 60

  • Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

  • Motorola Razr 50

  • Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge Series

  • Motorola Edge 70 series

  • Motorola Edge 60 series

  • Motorola Edge 50 series (Pro, Neo and Fusion variants)

Motorola Moto G Series

  • Motorola Moto G Max

  • Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2026)

  • Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025)

  • Motorola Moto G Power 5G

  • Motorola Moto G87 and earlier supported models

Nothing Smartphones

  • Nothing Phone (4a)

  • Nothing Phone (4a) Pro

  • Nothing Phone (3)

  • Nothing Phone (3a)

  • Nothing Phone (3a) Lite

  • Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

  • Nothing Phone (2a)

  • Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

  • CMF Phone 2 Pro

OnePlus

  • OnePlus 15 series,

  • OnePlus 13 series

  • OnePlus 12 series

  • OnePlus 11 series

  • OnePlus Nord 6 series

  • OnePlus Nord 5 series

  • OnePlus Nord 4 series

  • OnePlus Nord CE series

  • OnePlus Pad models

Xiaomi & Redmi

  • Xiaomi 17 series

  • Xiaomi 15 series

  • Xiaomi 14 series

  • Redmi Note 15 series

  • Redmi Note 14 series

  • Redmi A series.

Oppo

  • Oppo Find N6

  • Oppo Find N5

  • Oppo Find N3

  • Oppo Find X9 series

  • Oppo Find X8 series

  • Oppo Find X7 series

  • Oppo Reno 15 series

  • Oppo Reno 14 series

  • Oppo Reno 13 series

Vivo and iQOO

  • Vivo X300 series

  • Vivo X200 series

  • Vivo X100 series

  • Vivo V70 series

  • Vivo V60 series

  • Vivo V50 series

  • iQOO 15 series

  • iQOO 13 series

  • iQOO 12 series.

Most remaining manufacturers are targeting a rollout window between October and November 2026

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Rating:3

TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Android 17 Android 17 Launch Android 17 Rollout CMF Phone 2 Pro Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Pixel 10a Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 Pro Google Pixel 6a Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 7a Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google Pixel 9a Google Pixel Fold Google Pixel Tablet iQOO 12 Series iQOO 13 series iQOO 15 Series Motorola Razr 50 Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Motorola razr 60 Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Motorola Razr 70 Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Nothing Phone (3a) Nothing Phone 2a Nothing Phone 2a Plus Nothing Phone 3 Nothing Phone 3a Lite Nothing Phone 3a Pro Nothing Phone 4a Nothing Phone 4a Pro OnePlus 11 Series OnePlus 12 Series OnePlus 13 Series OnePlus 15 Series OnePlus Nord 4 series OnePlus Nord 5 series OnePlus Nord 6 series OnePlus Nord CE series OnePlus Pad models Oppo Find N3 OPPO Find N5 OPPO Find N6 Oppo Find X7 series OPPO Find X8 Series OPPO Find X9 Series OPPO Reno 13 Series OPPO Reno 14 Series OPPO Reno 15 series Redmi A Series Redmi Note 14 Series Redmi Note 15 Series Samsung Galaxy A57 to Samsung Galaxy A07 Samsung Galaxy F06 Samsung Galaxy F70e Samsung Galaxy M56 to Samsung Galaxy M06 Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 series Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Vivo V50 Series Vivo V60 series Vivo V70 series Vivo X100 Series Vivo X200 Series Vivo X300 Series Xiaomi 14 Series Xiaomi 15 Series Xiaomi 17 Series