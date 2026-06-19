Android 17 Official Rollout: Check Complete List of Eligible Devices for Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Nothing and Others
Google has released Android 17 for Pixel devices, with a broader rollout for other manufacturers expected through late 2026. Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Nothing, and other brands are finalising their update schedules, with stable versions arriving between October and November.
Google has officially launched Android 17, marking a significant milestone for mobile operating systems. The latest iteration of the software began its rollout on June 16, currently prioritising Pixel devices. While Google leads the transition, other major manufacturers are preparing to push the update to their respective users throughout the remainder of 2026.
This major release introduces a suite of features including enhanced multitasking via App Bubbles, a dedicated Bubble Bar for larger screens, and specialised gaming modes for foldable devices. Security also sees a substantial boost with new anti-theft measures and refined privacy controls. Below is the breakdown of eligibility across the major smartphone brands. Android 17 Released: Check Key Features, Multitasking and New AI Capabilities.
Samsung Galaxy S, Z, A, M, F and Tab Series
Samsung is currently testing its One UI 9.0 interface based on Android 17, with a stable release expected alongside the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 in July.
Samsung Galaxy S Series
- OnePlus 15 series,
- OnePlus 13 series
- OnePlus 12 series
- OnePlus 11 series
- OnePlus Nord 6 series
- OnePlus Nord 5 series
- OnePlus Nord 4 series
- OnePlus Nord CE series
- OnePlus Pad models
Xiaomi & Redmi
- Xiaomi 17 series
- Xiaomi 15 series
- Xiaomi 14 series
- Redmi Note 15 series
- Redmi Note 14 series
- Redmi A series.
Oppo
- Oppo Find N6
- Oppo Find N5
- Oppo Find N3
- Oppo Find X9 series
- Oppo Find X8 series
- Oppo Find X7 series
- Oppo Reno 15 series
- Oppo Reno 14 series
- Oppo Reno 13 series
Vivo and iQOO
- Vivo X300 series
- Vivo X200 series
- Vivo X100 series
- Vivo V70 series
- Vivo V60 series
- Vivo V50 series
- iQOO 15 series
- iQOO 13 series
- iQOO 12 series.
Most remaining manufacturers are targeting a rollout window between October and November 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).