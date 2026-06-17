Android 17 Released: Check Key Features, Multitasking and New AI Capabilities

Google has officially released Android 17, marking a fundamental shift for the platform as it transitions into an intelligence system. The update is now available for supported Pixel devices, with a broader rollout for other manufacturers expected in the coming months. This release prioritises deep integration between hardware, software and artificial intelligence, while enforcing new standards to ensure applications are adaptive-first across diverse device form factors.

Android 17 introduces significant AI-driven capabilities, most notably through an expansion of the AppFunctions API. This platform allows applications to expose their core features as tools that AI agents, such as Google Gemini, can discover and execute to complete user workflows directly. To assist developers, Google has launched an AppFunctions agent skill that automates the generation of necessary code and optimises documentation for AI tool-calling. Samsung Partners With Sony Pictures for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'; Galaxy Z Flip, Z Fold and Watch 7 To Be Featured in Upcoming MCU Film.

With the user base shifting between phones, foldables, tablets and desktop environments, Android 17 mandates an adaptive-first approach for apps targeting API level 37. On large screens, apps can no longer opt out of orientation and resizability restrictions. New multitasking features include App Bubbles, which allow any app to float, and an interactive Picture-in-Picture mode for desktop environments. Android development is now officially Compose-first, with all new APIs and libraries built exclusively for Jetpack Compose, while legacy View-based components move into maintenance mode. Microsoft Surface Pro 12, Microsoft Surface Laptop 8 Launched With Snapdragon X2 Chips; Check Expected India Price, Specs and Features.

The update reinforces user trust through several privacy-preserving features and technical optimisations. New system-level pickers for contacts and a system-rendered location button provide users with granular, session-based control over their data. A new EyeDropper API allows colour selection from any pixel on the display without requiring broad screen-capture permissions. Android 17 integrates support for ML-DSA within secure hardware, preparing the ecosystem for quantum-safe cryptographic standards. The system also introduces a lock-free architecture for the MessageQueue and more efficient generational garbage collection within the Android Runtime, designed to reduce UI stutter and improve battery life.

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