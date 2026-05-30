Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch in September 2026

Apple is preparing to unveil its latest flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, which is expected to make its global debut in September 2026. This upcoming iteration builds upon the company's established design language while introducing significant internal refinements aimed at delivering a more polished and efficient user experience.

The device is set to feature a sophisticated design with subtle refinements to the rear panel finish and a noticeably reduced Dynamic Island. Beyond its aesthetic updates, the iPhone 18 Pro Max arrives with comprehensive upgrade features, including advanced imaging capabilities and next-generation connectivity options, positioning it as the most powerful handset in Apple's 2026 smartphone portfolio. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch in September 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications and Features

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's 2nm process, which promises a 15 per cent performance increase and 30 per cent better power efficiency. It will house a substantial battery between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh to support sustained usage. The camera system retains a triple 48MP setup but introduces a new variable aperture system on the primary sensor, a three-layer stacked image sensor, and a wider aperture on the telephoto lens for improved low-light performance. The device features a 6.9-inch LTPO+ OLED display and introduces Apple's in-house C2 modem, providing mmWave 5G support and enhanced satellite connectivity for broader data access. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks Reveal Gorgeous New 'Dark Cherry' Signature Colour Option (See Pics).

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

While Apple has not provided official figures, market analysts anticipate that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will maintain pricing consistency in the Indian market to avoid further eroding demand in the premium segment. Given that the predecessor debuted at INR 1,49,900, it is expected that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will carry a similar starting price, though a minor adjustment remains a possibility due to rising global component and manufacturing costs.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).