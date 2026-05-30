Apple iPhone 18 Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch in September 2026

Apple has officially announced that its Worldwide Developer Conference will commence on 8 June 2026, setting the stage for the company’s software and hardware roadmap for the coming year. As anticipation builds, industry focus has shifted towards the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series, which is expected to debut in September with a significant focus on integrated artificial intelligence and enhanced connectivity.

The forthcoming flagship range is set to feature a sophisticated design language, with recent reports highlighting new colour options such as Dark Cherry and Sky Blue. Beyond aesthetic refinements, the devices are engineered to deliver a comprehensive upgrade in performance, featuring advanced modem technology and deeper integration with Apple’s rebuilt conversational AI assistant, Siri, to provide a more intuitive user experience. iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Bigger Battery, Smaller Dynamic Island and 2nm Chip Tipped.

iPhone 18 Pro Specifications and Features

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be equipped with Apple’s proprietary C2 modem, which facilitates 5G NR-NTN (New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks) for seamless satellite connectivity, removing the need for users to manually align the device. The handset will run on the latest iOS 27 operating system, offering deeper AI integration directly within the interface, including a revamped Siri that resides within the Dynamic Island. While specific hardware metrics remain fluid ahead of the official launch, the series is designed to leverage advanced chipsets for superior power efficiency and on-device processing capabilities, ensuring the device remains responsive while handling complex AI tasks and background operations. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch in September Likely With 2nm A20 Pro Chipset; Check Expected Price, Specifications.

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India

While Apple has yet to disclose official pricing, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to follow the premium pricing strategy of its predecessors. Given current market trends and the costs associated with new modem and chipset technologies, industry analysts anticipate that the iPhone 18 Pro series will launch in India with a starting price range of approximately INR 135,000 to INR 145,000 for the base model, with the Pro Max variant likely commanding a higher starting price.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 07:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).