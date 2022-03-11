San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to launch a series of Macs with M2 chips based on TSMC's 4nm process later this year. According to Mark Gurman, Apple has M2 versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac, and Mac mini in development. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also planning to launch at least some of those Macs around May to June of this year, reports DigiTimes. Apple’s Upcoming MacBook Air Likely To Come With New Design & More Colours: Report.

M2 is expected to have the same 8-core CPU as the M1, but there will be speed and efficiency improvements as it may be built on a smaller node. It is expected to have additional GPU cores, with 9 and 10-core GPU options, up from the 7 and 8-core GPU options in the original M1 chip.

TSMC will release its first 3nm chips in 2023, although according to Nikkei Asia these will first be adopted by Apple for use in new iPads. Meanwhile, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently tweeted that a 2022 version of the MacBook Air will still use the M1 chip, although he suggested it could be a modified version of the chip.

In addition, it may also feature off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard rather than black. The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.

