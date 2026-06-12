Apple Touchscreen MacBook Pro in Development, OLED MacBook Ultra and M6 Chips Rumoured for Late 2026 Launch

Apple, long a staunch advocate against integrating touchscreens into its MacBook line, appears poised for a significant paradigm shift. According to prolific Chinese tipster Instant Digital, the Cupertino giant's next-generation MacBook Pro models are now "100% confirmed" to arrive with touch-enabled displays. This bold claim, shared in a Weibo post, comes amidst a flurry of corroborating reports from respected analysts and supply chain sources, suggesting a touchscreen Mac is indeed on the horizon.

Instant Digital, known for their often accurate Apple-related predictions, did not provide specific details regarding a launch timeline or exact model names in their latest post. However, this definitive statement aligns with long-standing rumours and recent intelligence from industry veterans like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who have consistently pointed towards Apple's internal development of touch-enabled MacBooks. Apple WWDC 2026: Apple Intelligence, iOS 27, macOS 27 and More To Take Center Stage Today

A Pivotal Shift for Apple

For years, Apple maintained that the iPad was the preferred device for touch-based interactions, with co-founder Steve Jobs famously expressing reservations about touchscreens on laptops, calling them "ergonomically terrible" in 2010. This new development, if true, marks a stark departure from that philosophy. Previous reports by Gurman indicated that a MacBook Pro with an OLED display would be the first touchscreen Mac, initially slated for 2025, a timeline that has since evolved, with more recent predictions pointing to 2026 or 2027.

While the current macOS environment primarily relies on trackpad gestures, future macOS versions are anticipated to introduce more direct touch input support, preparing for a touch-enabled display. Apple's approach is expected to be "touch-friendly, not touch-first," meaning users can seamlessly interchange between touch and mouse gestures, rather than the device solely relying on touch.

What to Expect: MacBook Pro or 'Ultra' with OLED

The rumoured touchscreen Mac is largely expected to debut with the next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. There's also speculation that these high-end machines could adopt the new "MacBook Ultra" branding. Key speculated features include:

Display: The first-ever OLED display on a MacBook, promising deeper blacks and vibrant colours. Samsung Display is reportedly prepared to ship these panels. The technology is expected to be hybrid OLED, leveraging oxide TFT and RGB tandem OLED for improved power efficiency and thinner designs.

The first-ever OLED display on a MacBook, promising deeper blacks and vibrant colours. Samsung Display is reportedly prepared to ship these panels. The technology is expected to be hybrid OLED, leveraging oxide TFT and RGB tandem OLED for improved power efficiency and thinner designs. Chipset: Rumours suggest the integration of Apple's next-generation M6 Pro and M6 Max chips for the MacBook Pro variants, or potentially the M6 chip for a MacBook Ultra.

Rumours suggest the integration of Apple's next-generation M6 Pro and M6 Max chips for the MacBook Pro variants, or potentially the M6 chip for a MacBook Ultra. Design: A thinner overall design is anticipated, possibly incorporating a "Dynamic Island"-like cutout instead of the traditional notch, thereby maximizing screen real estate.

Pricing and Availability (Rumoured)

The consensus among analysts and leakers points to a launch window spanning late 2026 to early 2027. Some reports even suggest a potential launch in the third quarter of 2026 for a "MacBook Ultra" model. iPhone 18 Pro Expected Specs, India Prices and Launch Details.

While specific India pricing remains unconfirmed, industry estimates suggest that the introduction of advanced features like an OLED touchscreen and next-gen chipsets could lead to a starting price hike of approximately 20% compared to current MacBook Pro models. Official pricing, colour options, and booking details for the Indian market are expected closer to any official announcement from Apple.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).