iPhone 18 Pro Expected Specs, India Prices and Launch Details

While Apple maintains its characteristic silence, the rumour mill is abuzz with details surrounding the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, widely expected to debut in September 2026. Set to introduce significant advancements, these premium smartphones are poised to redefine performance, photography, and AI integration within the Apple ecosystem.

Today, June 12, marks the period of intense speculation, with no official announcements from Cupertino. All information presented here is based on credible leaks, analyst reports, and industry predictions. Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year, expected around June 8, did, however, provide a glimpse into the future of iOS, unveiling iOS 27 with powerful new Apple Intelligence features and advanced AI-powered photo editing tools, which are expected to be central to the iPhone 18 Pro experience. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price, Performance, Camera Improvement and Battery; Here's Everything to Expect.

iPhone 18 Pro Expected Launch and Availability

Apple is anticipated to adhere to its customary autumn launch schedule, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max rumoured to be unveiled in early September 2026, possibly around September 8 or 15. Pre-orders are expected to commence shortly after the event, with devices hitting stores approximately a week later, possibly by September 18 or 25. However, reports suggest a revised launch strategy this year, with the standard iPhone 18 and a potential iPhone 18e model possibly being delayed until Spring 2027, allowing the Pro series and a rumoured foldable iPhone (potentially called iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra) to take centre stage in the fall.

Rumoured Design and Display Enhancements

The overall design of the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to retain familiar aesthetics, featuring flat edges and premium materials, potentially a titanium frame and Ceramic Shield. A notable change could be a smaller Dynamic Island, with some Face ID components potentially moving under the display. Both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to feature advanced LTPO OLED displays with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to sport a 6.3-inch display, while the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a 6.9-inch screen. The Pro Max variant might also see a slight increase in thickness (reportedly 8.8mm, up from 8.75mm on iPhone 17 Pro Max) and weight, potentially reaching around 243g, making it the heaviest iPhone ever.

Performance Prowess with A20 Pro Chipset

A significant upgrade under the hood is the expected Apple A20 Pro chipset. This next-generation chip is rumoured to be manufactured on TSMC's cutting-edge 2nm process, making it Apple's first 2nm mobile chip. This technological leap is projected to deliver approximately 15% faster performance while simultaneously improving power efficiency by up to 30%. Coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, this powerhouse is expected to handle demanding tasks and the new Apple Intelligence features with ease.

iPhone 18 Pro Camera Innovations and Battery Life

Photography enthusiasts can look forward to substantial camera enhancements. Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro models could incorporate a variable aperture main camera, a feature that might be exclusive to the Pro Max. Other rumoured upgrades include an improved telephoto lens, a 24MP front camera, 8K video recording capabilities, and advanced AI-powered photography tools. The rear camera system is widely reported to be a triple 48MP setup. Battery life is also expected to see improvements, thanks to the efficiency gains from the A20 Pro chip. The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to pack a 4,056 mAh battery for physical SIM models and 4,288 mAh for eSIM-only models. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a battery of around 5,000 mAh for physical SIM models, and between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh for eSIM-only variants. iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Upgrades, Expected Price and Enhanced AI Integration.

iPhone 18 Pro Connectivity and Storage

Apple is anticipated to introduce its proprietary C2 modem, aiming to enhance 5G performance and possibly support mmWave connectivity. Furthermore, there are whispers of potential satellite internet support beyond emergency use, offering full internet access over satellite networks when traditional coverage isn't available. Storage options are expected to extend up to a massive 2TB for high-end variants.

Expected India Pricing and Colour Options

While official India pricing remains undisclosed, several reports offer expected figures. The Apple iPhone 18 Pro is widely anticipated to start around INR 1,40,000 to Rs. 1,50,000. Specific predictions include an expected starting price of INR 1,39,900, with the 256GB configuration possibly reaching INR 1,44,900. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be priced upwards of INR 1,49,900, particularly for higher storage configurations. Apple is reportedly striving to maintain pricing similar to the iPhone 17 Pro series despite rising component costs. Rumoured colour options for the Pro models include a new 'Dark Cherry' along with traditional choices like Black, Silver, Light Blue, and Dark Grey. Launch offers, if any, are yet to be announced and will likely be revealed closer to the official launch date.

Value Verdict (Based on Rumours)

Based on the extensive leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are shaping up to be premium powerhouses. The expected A20 Pro chip, significant camera upgrades, and deeper AI integration through Apple Intelligence could justify its high price tag for users seeking the absolute cutting edge in smartphone technology. However, as with all pre-release information, these details should be taken with a grain of salt until Apple's official unveiling.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Reports), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).