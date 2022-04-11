San Francisco: As companies look forward to embracing metaverse, Apple may also launch its mixed reality headset launch in early 2023. Reports surfaced that details about Apple's mixed reality headset are expected to appear in iOS 16 beta. Apple Confirms Manufacturing Top-Selling iPhone 13 in India.

"As rumours point to the device undergoing pre-production testing, it seems Apple's software will be prepared to take advantage of the technology in the future," reports AppleInsider.

The beta versions of iOS 16 are full of references to Apple's mixed reality headset "and its interations with the iPhone." It means a launch will occur during the iPhone 16 cycle, any time between June 2022 and June 2023. Apple could also be gearing up to preview some of its AR and VR software earlier, possibly even the device's operating system titled "rOS."

The market for transactions in the Metaverse is expected to reach $6.1 billion this year, as tech giants like Meta (formerly Facebook) aim big on the VR/AR-based technology to bring deeper immersive experiences to billions in the future.

Apple is working on the most advanced chips for its unannounced AR/VR headset. According to reports, the headset will focus on gaming, media consumption and communication. In the recent edition of 'Power On' newsletter, Mark Gurman said that gaming should be a strong focus of the headset.

In addition, according to Gurman, Apple's first mixed reality headset will be a Mac, iPhone, or iPad replacement. It will have two processors, one with the same level of computing power as M1 along with a lower-end chip to handle input from different sensors. The headset may come with at least six-eight optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services, reports The Verge. The device is also said to have two 4K OLED micro displays from Sony. The upcoming Apple headset will be similar to the Oculus Quest.

