Are You at Risk? Tech Workers Ignoring AI Face Triple Layoff Probability, Warns New Research

: Are tech workers who fail to adopt artificial intelligence in their daily workflows effectively jeopardising their own job security? New research from Gallup indicates that technology professionals who use AI less than once a month face a layoff risk three times higher than their counterparts who integrate these tools into their regular tasks. This alarming correlation persists even after adjusting for factors such as age, education level, and industry experience.

Is AI usage the new benchmark for job security?

The findings, derived from a February survey of over 23,000 U.S. workers, highlight a significant disparity in professional stability. Tech employees who utilise AI monthly or more frequently face a predicted layoff probability of approximately 6 per cent, whereas those who use it less frequently experience a risk of 18 per cent. As illustrated in image_73d1a6.jpg, a larger proportion of currently employed workers report frequent AI usage compared to those who have been laid off. BlackRock Layoffs: Asset Manager Cuts 200 Jobs in Latest Round, CEO Larry Fink Adopts Cycle of Continuous Restructuring.

Despite these findings, there remains a notable disconnect between corporate data and worker perception. While only about 1 per cent of laid-off individuals explicitly attributed their job loss to AI, corporate announcements tell a different story, with AI cited as a primary driver for roughly 40 per cent of recent job cuts. Experts suggest that AI's impact is often indirect, as organisations reorganise and pivot toward automation-friendly structures.

How does this structural shift affect India’s IT sector?

In India, where the IT sector serves as a cornerstone of white-collar employment for six million people, the stakes are profoundly socioeconomic. The domestic industry has witnessed a dramatic downturn in recruitment, with fresh graduate hiring at the four largest IT exporters collapsing by 70 per cent between fiscal years 2023 and 2024. Furthermore, entry-level IT roles have seen a decline of 20 to 25 per cent due to automation. Tech Layoffs 2026: Industry Records 1,18,312 Job Cuts Across 183 Companies Amidst AI Transition.

The skills gap remains a critical concern, with projections indicating that 60 to 65 per cent of India’s current workforce will require significant reskilling by 2030. While demand for AI-related roles is expected to exceed one million positions by 2026, only about 16 per cent of Indian IT professionals currently possess the necessary AI skills. With McKinsey analysts projecting that AI could automate tasks accounting for 70 per cent of employee time, the necessity for daily AI engagement is becoming a standard expectation rather than a competitive advantage.

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