Bitcoin Price Today, January 31, 2026: BTC Price Recovers Slightly After Slump, Trading Near USD 84,000 Mark

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Mumbai, January 31: The cryptocurrency market showed signs of stabilization on Saturday following a volatile session that saw the world's largest digital asset dip to significant lows. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at approximately USD 83,975, marking a modest recovery after a sharp decline earlier this week that saw prices tumble toward the USD 81,000 range.

The recent downturn was largely attributed to a broader selloff in risk assets, triggered by uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve leadership and a massive liquidation of long positions. Market data indicates that over USD 1.8 billion in crypto derivatives were liquidated on January 30 alone, as investors reacted to macroeconomic pressures and geopolitical tensions. Bitcoin Price Today, January 30, 2026: BTC Price Slumps Further, Now Trading at USD 82,134.

Bitcoin Price and Market Sentiment

While BTC price has found some support at current levels, the overall sentiment remains cautious. Analysts noted that the "Crypto Fear & Greed Index" recently dipped into the "extreme fear" zone, reflecting the anxiety among retail and institutional participants. The global crypto market capitalisation is currently hovering around USD 3 trillion, struggling to regain the peaks seen in late 2025.

BTC USD Technical Outlook

Despite the slight bounce today, technical indicators suggest that Bitcoin is still navigating a challenging environment. The asset is trading below several key short-term moving averages, and market experts are closely watching the USD 80,000 psychological floor. A sustained break below this level could potentially open the door for a further slide toward the mid-USD 70,000 region.

Cryptocurrency Institutional Flows

Institutional interest continues to play a pivotal role in price action. Recent reports highlight that US-listed Bitcoin ETFs have experienced a period of net outflows, contributing to the downward pressure on BTC Price. However, some long-term holders view the current consolidation as a necessary "reset" following the historic highs of October 2025.

Crypto Market Regulatory Developments

On the regulatory front, the industry is closely monitoring the progress of the "Clarity Act" in the United States, which aims to provide a comprehensive framework for digital assets. While such legislation could offer long-term stability, the immediate focus for the crypto market remains on the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions and the impact of the US dollar's renewed strength. Bitcoin Price Today, January 29, 2026: BTC Price Declines Slightly, Now Trading at USD 88,700.

In other developments, Ethereum (ETH) is also seeing a period of consolidation, trading near the USD 2,800 mark. Major altcoins like Solana (SOL) and XRP have followed similar trajectories, reflecting the high correlation across the digital asset ecosystem during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 07:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).