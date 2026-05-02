Coinbase and Senate Leaders Reach Breakthrough Compromise on Stablecoin Rewards To Advance Clarity Act for US Crypto Regulation

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A significant hurdle for the future of cryptocurrency regulation in the United States was removed on Friday as Coinbase announced a compromise on a contentious provision within a major crypto bill. The deal addresses a long-standing dispute over how stablecoin issuers and digital asset platforms offer rewards to customers. This breakthrough is expected to restart the legislative momentum for the "Clarity Act," a bill aimed at bringing the digital asset industry out of its current regulatory gray area and into a formal legal framework.

The Dispute Over Interest-Like Rewards

The legislation had previously stalled in the U.S. Senate due to intense opposition from the banking sector. Lenders argued that allowing crypto firms to offer yield-bearing products on stablecoins would unfairly draw deposits away from traditional banks, potentially destabilising the funding available for consumer and business loans. Bitcoin Price Today, May 2, 2026: BTC Price Rises to USD 78,324 as Market Momentum Strengthens.

Crypto giants, led by Coinbase, maintained that the ability to offer rewards is a fundamental tool for customer acquisition and that a total ban would be anticompetitive. The newly reached compromise appears to strike a balance by placing stricter limits on how these rewards are structured while preserving the core functionality for users.

Details of the Legislative Compromise

According to reports on the finalized text by Senators Thom Tillis and Angela Alsobrooks, the new language includes a broad prohibition on rewards that are "economically or functionally equivalent" to interest paid on a bank deposit. This distinction is designed to prevent stablecoins from acting as direct competitors to traditional savings accounts.

"In the end, the banks were able to get more restrictions on rewards, but we protected what matters—the ability for Americans to earn rewards based on real usage of crypto platforms and networks," said Faryar Shirzad, Coinbase’s Chief Policy Officer, in a statement.

The compromise also mandates that regulators develop a new disclosure regime for stablecoins. This will include a specific list of "permissible reward activities," providing companies with a clearer roadmap of what is legally allowed under the new law.

Regulatory Clarity and Political Momentum

For years, the U.S. crypto industry has operated under a patchwork of enforcement actions and ambiguous guidelines. Executives have frequently argued that this lack of clarity has stymied domestic innovation and driven firms overseas. The Clarity Act is seen as the primary vehicle to rectify this by establishing clear federal oversight.

The timing of the deal coincides with a shift in the political landscape. President Donald Trump has made crypto reform a priority during his second administration, having frequently engaged with the industry during his campaign. With the executive branch and now key Senate leaders aligned on the necessity of the bill, industry analysts believe the legislation has its best chance of passing in years.

Next Steps for the Clarity Act

The bill will now move back into the Senate's active legislative calendar. While the reward provision was a primary sticking point, the act still faces scrutiny regarding consumer protection and anti-money laundering requirements. 'Over the Moon Excited About India': Tim Cook Signals Aggressive Push as Apple Eyes Long-Term Growth.

If passed, the legislation would represent the most comprehensive update to U.S. financial law regarding digital assets since the inception of Bitcoin, potentially setting a global standard for how governments regulate stablecoins and decentralized finance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).