BANGKOK, February 27: Shares in the financial technology company Block have soared more than 20% in after-hours trading after its CEO announced it was laying off more than 4,000 of its 10,000 some employees due to its use of artificial intelligence. "The core thesis is simple. Intelligence tools have changed what it means to build and run a company," Jack Dorsey said in a letter to shareholders in Block, the parent company to Square and CashApp. "A significantly smaller team, using the tools we’re building, can do more and do it better," he said.

Dorsey's comments explicitly naming AI as a key driver behind the move were also posted on X, or Twitter, a company he co-founded. Their assertion that the job cuts will add to Block's profitability and efficiency led investors to jump in and buy, analysts said. eBay Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Reportedly Trims 800 Jobs in Global Restructuring Move.

Block’s shares gained 5% Thursday to USD 54.53, before it reported its earnings. They shot up to nearly USD 69 in after-hours trading. The mobile payments services provider reported its fourth quarter gross profit jumped 24% from a year earlier. Livspace Layoffs: AI Push Triggers 1,000 Job Cuts as Bengaluru Startup Shifts to AI Native Model.

Layoffs by American companies remain at relatively healthy levels, but the job cuts at Block are the latest among thousands announced in recent months. Apart from Block, a number of other high-profile companies have announced layoffs recently, including UPS, Amazon, Dow and the Washington Post.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (AP). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).