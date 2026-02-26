San Jose, February 26: E-commerce pioneer eBay has reportedly initiated a fresh round of layoffs, with internal reports and employee testimonials suggesting that approximately 800 roles have been eliminated. This move affects roughly 6% of the company’s global workforce, impacting staff across several major United States hubs including California, Texas, Utah, and Oregon.

While the San Jose-based firm has yet to release an official public statement regarding the exact scale of the reduction, the news gained momentum through professional networks and workplace forums. Impacted employees took to LinkedIn and platforms such as Blind and TheLayoff to share news of their departures, describing a widespread restructuring that appears to span multiple divisions and international teams. Livspace Layoffs: AI Push Triggers 1,000 Job Cuts as Bengaluru Startup Shifts to AI Native Model.

Shift to Global Delivery Centres

According to various employee accounts, the current restructuring involves shifting several US-based positions to lower-cost regions. Postings on community forums indicate that roles in project management and outsource operations are being transitioned to eBay’s hubs in India and Ireland. This aligns with the company’s previously stated long-term strategy to expand its operational footprint in emerging markets while streamlining its workforce in high-cost locations.

The layoffs appear to be part of a broader evolution within the company's internal infrastructure. In addition to geographical shifts, there is an increasing emphasis on integrating artificial intelligence into core business functions. Sources suggest that eBay is looking to automate more aspects of its customer support and backend operations to drive efficiency and reduce overhead costs.

Impact on Long-Term Staff

The workforce reduction has hit tenured employees particularly hard, with some staff members reporting exits after more than a decade at the company. On LinkedIn, departing professionals expressed a mix of gratitude for their career development and anxiety regarding the current tech job market. One former employee noted that the cuts were not limited to a single department but felt across the "Learning" and "Operations" organisations. WiseTech Global Layoffs: Australian Software Company To Cut 2,000 Jobs in Major Strategic Shift Towards Artificial Intelligence, Ends Manual Coding.

Industry analysts observe that eBay’s latest move mirrors a larger trend in the technology sector, where firms are balancing the adoption of generative AI with the relocation of human roles to more cost-effective territories. As of now, eBay has not clarified whether further cuts are expected or if this concludes the current phase of its organisational realignment.

